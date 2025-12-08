RBC Global Asset Management Named Best Place to Work in the U.S. for Third Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") today announced that its U.S. business has been recognized among the best places to work in money management for the third year in a row by Pensions & Investments. The distinction highlights the firm's continued commitment to enabling a high-performance culture that supports innovation, productivity and well-being.

Pensions & Investments' annual survey program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry – those that create an inclusive culture that supports employees and fosters their best work. RBC GAM's recognition reflects consistently high employee survey scores across areas such as workplace culture, professional development, leadership, and overall well-being.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized again as one of the best places to work in the money management industry," said Donald Sanya, CEO of RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.). "This award affirms our commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients. Receiving this honor for a third consecutive year underscores how deeply our values resonate with our employees."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm, to conduct a two-part survey of nominated employers and their employees, which took place in July and August 2025. The first part consisted of evaluating RBC Global Asset Management's U.S. workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This analysis was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part was an employee survey submitted to all of RBC Global Asset Management's U.S. employees to measure the employee experience, and this part was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

The recognition was announced on Pensions & Investments' website on December 8. For a complete list of the 2025 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles, visit Pensions & Investments' website.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage more than $534 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 51-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Learn more at www.pionline.com.

For more information, please contact:

