RBC Global Asset Management Adds Two U.S. Intermediary Directors

RBC GAM targets U.S. broker dealers with new hires

Teddy Yannakouras brings 10+ years of leadership experience building and scaling sales teams at RBC

Joe Dinaso brings institutional investment experience to lead Northeast broker dealer relationships

BOSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. ("RBC GAM-U.S.") announced today that it has added two new U.S. Intermediary Directors to target independent broker dealers.

Teddy Yannakouras appointed Managing Director, Head of Broker/Dealer Channel

Teddy Yannakouras joins the RBC GAM-U.S. Intermediary Sales team as Managing Director – Head of Broker/Dealer Channel. Teddy will build a team that will be responsible for driving sales through independent and regional broker dealer firms.

Teddy previously served as Managing Director, Advisor Channel Sales, Business Development for Central Canada at RBC Global Asset Management. Over a decade in this role, he led up to 16 sales professionals, delivering mutual funds, ETFs, and hedge fund solutions while helping to grow net sales for this business line. As part of the leadership team, Teddy played a key role in accelerating growth, increasing market share and professionalizing the advisor channel sales organization.

Joe Dinaso named Director of U.S. Intermediary Sales, Northeast Region

Joe Dinaso joins RBC GAM-U.S. as Director of U.S. Intermediary Sales for the Northeast region. In this role, Joe will be responsible for driving sales growth to Independent Broker Dealers.

With more than a decade of financial services experience, Joe most recently served as an Institutional Investment Consultant at Nationwide Financial.

"We're excited to add Teddy Yannakouras and Joe Dinaso to our growing U.S. Intermediary Sales team," said Dave Eikenberg, Head of U.S. Intermediary Sales at RBC Global Asset Management. "While RBC GAM's U.S. Intermediary Sales team has historically focused on selling to the independent RIA channel, these new hires will primarily focus on expanding RBC GAM's U.S. sales efforts to advisors within the broker dealer community."

Mr. Yannakouras and Mr. Dinaso report to Mr. Eikenberg and are based in Boston.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage more than $572 billion USD in assets (as of December 31, 2025) and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:

Tony Catinella, RBC Global Asset Management Corporate Communications, 617-763-7232

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.)