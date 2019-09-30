RBC Global Asset Management Introduces RBC BlueBay Global Bond Fund

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") today announced the launch of the RBC BlueBay Global Bond Fund ("the Fund"), a globally diversified fixed income fund designed as a core portfolio holding for U.S. investors.

The RBC BlueBay Global Bond Fund is actively managed by the Investment Grade team at BlueBay Asset Management LLP ("BlueBay"), and fully integrates environmental, social, and governance principles into its investment process.

"RBC Global Asset Management has built a reputation as a global leader in fixed income solutions," said Jeff Masom, Head of Global Institutional Distribution at RBC GAM. "The RBC BlueBay Global Bond Fund leverages the depth and expertise of 27 investment professionals on BlueBay's Investment Grade team and brings U.S. clients a truly global approach to help meet their fixed income needs."

The Fund is available in Class I and Class R6 shares. The Fund seeks to maximize total return from income and capital appreciation by investing in investment grade rated fixed income securities issued by sovereign or corporate issuers globally.

With this latest addition to its fund lineup, RBC GAM continues to tailor its solution set to the U.S. market, focusing on the needs of intermediaries and registered investment advisors. More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/default.fs .

About RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM)

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage more than $345 billion USD in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About BlueBay Asset Management (BlueBay)

BlueBay is a global specialist fixed income manager investing in traditional and alternative fixed income products for institutional and private clients. BlueBay has over $60 billion USD in assets under management, deployed in both public and private markets, with an established track record of performance and innovation across the fixed income spectrum.

BlueBay has offices in the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg, US, Japan and Australia. BlueBay Asset Management LLP is wholly-owned by Royal Bank of Canada and part of RBC Global Asset Management. BlueBay Asset Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

BlueBay's Investment Grade team is made up of 27 investment professionals and manages over $34 billion USD in assets.

Before investing, you should consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in each fund's prospectus, which you can request by visiting https://us.rbcgam.com/mutualfunds/literature/content/default.fs or calling 800-422-2766. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Investment grade rated securities are assigned credit ratings by ratings agencies on the basis of the creditworthiness or risk of default of a bond issue. The Fund is actively managed and its performance therefore will reflect in part the Sub-Advisor's ability to make investment decisions that are suited to achieve the Fund's investment objective.

BlueBay Asset Management LLP and BlueBay Asset Management USA LLC

RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. is the Adviser for the RBC Funds. The Fund is subadvised by BlueBay Asset Management LLP and BlueBay Asset Management USA LLC, wholly owned subsidiaries of RBC. The RBC Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Not FDIC Insured. No Bank Guarantee. May Lose Value.

