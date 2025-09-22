RBC Utilities Partners with Saga Infrastructure to Accelerate Regional Growth

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RBC Utilities, a leading underground utility contractor in the Greater Charlotte region, has partnered with Saga Infrastructure to begin its next chapter and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

Founded by Bill and Rose Cummings in 2008, RBC Utilities is known for its reliable service and strong workforce. The company has built a solid reputation while expanding to more than 100 employees. Bill Cummings will remain an owner and continue in an active role, working closely with Saga to ensure stability while positioning the business for its next phase of growth.

"Moving RBC Utilities to the next level is a shared purpose with employees, customers, and partners," said Bill Cummings. "What began as a one-employee business in a recessed economy evolved into a company built on safety, quality, and integrity."

For the Cummings family, the decision to bring on a partner came after years of steady growth and new revenue milestones. They sought a partner who could sustain RBC's momentum while allowing them to spend more time with family. Saga Infrastructure, led by Don Larsen, was drawn to RBC's reputation, workforce, and market position, making the acquisition a natural fit in their existing platform.

"This partnership is about growth and continuity," said Viking M&A Advisor Haydn Flores, who facilitated the transaction alongside Senior Advisor Kevin Carlisle and Partner Mark Urbania. "Bill's leadership and commitment to the business remain central, while Saga brings the resources to help RBC scale for the future."

