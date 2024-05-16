RBFCU Investments Group Surpasses $1 Billion in Client Assets

Team reaches important milestone reflecting commitment to helping clients by providing investment strategies and solutions.

LIVE OAK, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RBFCU Investments Group, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, has announced that they've reached an important milestone. They now help clients invest and manage more than $1 billion in client assets. The team hopes to continue growing this figure as more people discover the benefits of comprehensive financial planning.

This milestone reflects the team's commitment to providing investment strategies and solutions with the same degree of care that Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) offers its members.

"From the outset, our financial advisors and support staff have demonstrated a deep appreciation for the role we play in helping credit union members — and non-members — advance their financial goals," said James Herring, Vice President of CUSO Operations and RBFCU-affiliated companies.

Herring added that he is proud that RBFCU Investments Group reached this milestone with the enhanced technology and investment solutions Ameriprise Financial provides.

"This achievement reflects our holistic approach to financial advising, with more and more clients not only expressing satisfaction with the support we provide but also entrusting us with the honor of continuing to serve them over the years," said Terence F. Powell, Jr. AIF®, Investment Program Manager.

"The $1 billion mark is an important milestone," said Edward Bronnenberg, Senior Vice President of CUSO Operations, "but it represents more of an achievement than the dollar figure alone would suggest. All our stakeholders — from staff and credit union colleagues to clients and our Ameriprise Financial partners — have something to celebrate with this news. I hope they all know how grateful we are to have them meet this milestone with us. We're honored and delighted to share one of our biggest moments."

About RBFCU Investments Group

Established in 2001, RBFCU Investments Group is a full-service financial advisory practice dedicated to helping people achieve their financial goals. The investment program comprises 18 financial advisors, including a wealth management team, who together help clients manage more than $1 billion in combined brokerage assets.

RBFCU Investments Group serves more than 4,000 clients at 62 branch locations throughout Texas.

Disclosures

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Ameriprise Financial Services has a partnership with this financial institution to provide financial planning services and solutions to clients. The financial institution is not an investment client of Ameriprise but has a revenue sharing relationship with us that creates a conflict of interest. Details on how we work together can be found on ameriprise.com/sec-disclosure .

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

RBFCU Investments Group is a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.

Ameriprise Financial and the financial institution are not affiliated.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Securities offered by Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

