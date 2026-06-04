RBFCU NAMES DEVIN HUGHES SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE

Hughes brings more than 20 years of treasury, ALM, capital markets and financial-risk leadership experience to RBFCU

LIVE OAK, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than two decades of business leadership highlighted by a focus on disciplined financial stewardship, Devin Hughes has been named Senior Vice President of Finance at Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU).

Devin Hughes, Senior Vice President of Finance at Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU)

"Devin is a proven finance leader with deep expertise in treasury, asset-liability management, capital markets and risk," RBFCU Executive Vice President-Chief Financial Officer Zach Crews said. "He brings the technical strength and collaborative leadership we expect from our senior team as we continue to grow and invest in our members."

Hughes will report to Crews and will lead the credit union's finance, treasury, accounting and financial-risk functions. In this role, he will help shape RBFCU's financial strategy, optimize balance sheet performance and strengthen enterprise-wide fiscal soundness and capital planning. He'll assist RBFCU's executive leadership to support long-term strategic objectives.

"Devin's breadth of experience across credit unions and banks will be a strong asset for RBFCU," RBFCU President/CEO Mark Sekula said. "His focus on disciplined financial stewardship will help us deliver value for members today while positioning the credit union for the future."

Hughes most recently served as Vice President-Treasury at OnPoint Community Credit Union in Portland, Ore., where he oversaw ALM, liquidity management, investments and pricing strategy while supporting the organization's financial performance and regulatory readiness objectives.

Prior to OnPoint, Hughes spent 15 years with Zions Bancorporation, where he held senior roles across corporate finance, treasury risk and capital planning, including Senior Vice President-Head of Treasury, Liquidity and Wealth Risk. He holds an MBA in Finance from Brigham Young University, a bachelor's degree in finance from Southern Utah University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

About Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union

Established in 1952, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative whose mission is to improve members' economic well-being and quality of life. With assets exceeding $19 billion, RBFCU serves more than 1.1 million members at 65 branches throughout Texas, and online at rbfcu.org and the RBFCU Mobile® app.

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SOURCE Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union