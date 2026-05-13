RBN Rewards Reports Growing Demand for Experience-Led Travel Through Its Luxury Travel Advisors

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RBN Rewards, the leading real estate rewards platform, is reporting growing demand for its luxury travel advisory service, as customers increasingly look to redeem their reward points through more personalized travel experiences.

RBN Rewards is reshaping the homebuying and selling experience by introducing a rewards model designed specifically for high-value real estate transactions. Operating as an exclusive referral network, the platform connects buyers and sellers with carefully vetted, high-performing real estate professionals.

Once a transaction is completed through an RBN Participating Agent, clients earn reward points linked to the value of their purchase or sale, which can be redeemed across a curated portfolio of premium experiences and services. For example, a $1 million property transaction can generate up to 500,000 reward points, which can then be redeemed across travel, including high-value, experience-led itineraries.

Travel has emerged as one of the most compelling redemption categories. Through RBN Travel, clients can book flights and hotels directly using their points, providing a simple and flexible solution for travel. Alongside this, RBN offers complimentary access to a network of boutique luxury travel advisors, providing each customer with a dedicated advisor for more complex, high-value trips.

This advisory-led service enables customers to move beyond standard bookings, working with experienced travel advisors to design personalized journeys that reflect how they want to travel. This includes bespoke itineraries, multi-destination journeys and immersive experiences such as private golf excursions, culinary-led itineraries, extended stays and luxury cruises, including Viking River Cruises and voyages with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

"Travel is one of the most popular ways our customers choose to use their rewards, particularly for larger or more meaningful trips," said Kipp Lassetter, CEO of RBN Rewards. "Our luxury travel advisors help turn those points into something far more personal, whether that's a curated itinerary, a once-in-a-lifetime cruise or a fully tailored experience built around a specific lifestyle."

Unlike traditional rewards programmes, which often place limitations on how points can be used, RBN's model provides greater flexibility, particularly for more complex bookings such as cruises or multi-destination travel. Advisors work closely with clients to maximize both the experience and the value of their rewards, unlocking access to premium hotels, enhanced itineraries and additional benefits that elevate the overall journey.

As demand continues to grow for more personalized and experience-driven travel, RBN Rewards is positioning its luxury travel advisors as a central part of its offering. By combining flexible booking with high-touch advisory, the platform enables customers to transform reward points into more meaningful, lifestyle-led travel.

RBN Reward points transfer at a 1:1 ratio to Virgin Red, opening the door to premium travel across the full Virgin Atlantic Flying Club partner network. To learn more about RBN Rewards and its travel offering, visit:

www.rbnrewards.com

Notes to editors:

For further information please contact:

Jamie Ley, Managing Director, Forma Global

[email protected]

+44 7748925315

About RBN Rewards

RBN Rewards is an industry-first referral network that delivers rewards for those involved in high value real estate transactions. By offering points on property purchases and sales, RBN turns one of life's biggest investments into tangible benefits. RBN specializes in luxury residential transactions and offers a personalized client-agent matching process as well as in-house concierge to provide VIP travel advisory and booking services.

RBN Participating Agents are the best in the business. Quality, vetted professionals from the most reputable local and international brokerages. They are selected based on performance metrics, luxury market knowledge and client satisfaction. RBN rewards include home furnishings, travel, automotive, luxury shopping, events, boat charter and air charter.

RBN Reward points transfer at a 1:1 ratio to Virgin Red, opening the door to premium travel across the full Virgin Atlantic Flying Club partner network. Points can be redeemed for flights with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Voyages, Delta Air Lines, Air France, KLM and the wider SkyTeam alliance, alongside non-alliance partners including ANA, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand. On the ground, points unlock stays across Virgin Hotels, Virgin Limited Edition, Marriott Bonvoy (The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, EDITION), Hilton Honors, World of Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Best Western.

SOURCE RBN