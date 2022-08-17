R.C. Moore Opens New Distribution Facility in Nanticoke, PA

NANTICOKE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.C. Moore Incorporated has opened a new 208,000 square-foot warehouse/distribution center in Nanticoke, PA., to increase their service to the East Coast and improve the supply chain.

R.C. Moore Executive Vice President, Duwayne Caroway, said Monday that their fifth East Coast warehouse and distribution center, located on 301 Dziak Drive, will hire 10-15 new employees from the area. Caroway announced that the starting pay for the new jobs would be $19 an hour with wage and growth opportunities, in addition to benefits & 401K options.

R.C. Moore Distribution Center, Nanticoke, PA

Construction has just been completed on the Nanticoke facility and will be operational by August 22. "We are moving right along," said RC Moore Exec. VP Duwayne Caroway. "Our onboarding process is in full swing and our equipment and I.T. infrastructure is in place." R.C. Moore currently has four other distribution centers located in Pittston, PA; Troutman, NC; McBee, SC; and Tampa, FL.

"The opening of this new facility in Nanticoke will enable us to better serve our existing customer base, take on additional customers, and create another hub for our drivers that will allow them to have more growth opportunities and/or home time," said R.C. Moore CEO Kelly Moore. "We are always focused on the growth of our business, creating jobs, and serving our customers, but today we are also focused on alleviating the supply chain crisis as best we can and this new distribution center is a step in the right direction."

Headquartered in Scarborough, ME., R.C. Moore has created a substantial presence on the east coast and established themselves as a trusted partner in logistics for over 60 years. Since 1956, R.C. Moore has been experiencing steady growth. They enjoy long-standing customer relationships because they deliver great customer service. Among their many achievements, FedEx Smart Post awarded us "Regional Carrier of the Year" for 2009 and 2010. R.C. Moore transitioned from family owned to an Employee owned and operated company in January of 2022.

CONTACT:

Duwayne Caroway, Executive Vice President

[email protected]

(570) 338-5343

SOURCE R.C. Moore Transportation