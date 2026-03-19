RC Mowers expands dealer network across the United States and Puerto Rico

Three new authorized dealers enhance local access to robotic mowing technology, service, and support

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of remote-controlled and autonomous mowers, has expanded its authorized dealer network with the addition of three new partners serving key territories across the upper Midwest and Central United States and in Puerto Rico.

The expansion strengthens RC Mowers' commitment to providing customers with local access to product demonstrations, financing options, service, and ongoing support from knowledgeable professionals who understand robotic mowing applications.

RC Mowers has added three new partners to its growing authorized dealership network to better serve clients in the Midwest and Central United States and in Puerto Rico.

The new authorized dealers include:

"Our dealer network plays a critical role in helping customers confidently adopt robotic mowing technology," said RC Mowers co-founder and Vice President of Sales Jordan Perkins. "By partnering with EJ Equipment, Armor Equipment and Sweep & Vac Unlimited, we're ensuring contractors, municipalities, and facilities managers have trusted local partners who can provide hands-on demos, tailored financing solutions, responsive service, and ongoing customer support after the sale."

RC Mowers carefully selects its authorized dealers and provides comprehensive training to ensure they are equipped to support customers throughout the buying process and beyond. From initial site assessments and product recommendations to technical support and maintenance, dealers serve as a direct resource for operators integrating robotic mowing into their operations.

Perkins said that by expanding its authorized dealer network, RC Mowers is making it easier for landscaping contractors to adopt robotic mowing technology to help offset labor shortages.

"The landscaping industry continues to grapple with significant workforce challenges," he said. "Industry data shows that 65% of companies report ongoing labor shortages and leave nearly 15% of their open positions unfilled. In this environment, technologies like robotic mowing are not just innovations, they are essential tools that help landscaping contractors maintain productivity and service quality when labor is scarce."

For more information about RC Mowers, visit rcmowersusa.com.

About RC Mowers

RC Mowers designs and manufactures U.S.-made autonomous and remote-controlled robotic mowers that help businesses reduce labor demands, improve operator safety, and maintain large and hard-to-access green spaces more efficiently. Serving landscaping contractors, public works departments, municipal, state, and federal parks systems, and road departments, the company supports customers through a nationwide network of authorized dealers and service partners. Founded in 2018 and based near Green Bay, Wisconsin, RC Mowers is redefining the business of mowing. For more information, visit rcmowersusa.com.

SOURCE RC Mowers