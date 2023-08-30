RCI Announces 31st Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ending September 30, 2023. The 4Q23 dividend is payable September 29, 2023 to holders of record September 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of September 14, 2023. This marks RCI's 31st consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)
