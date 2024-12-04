RCI Announces 36th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
Dec 04, 2024, 09:00 ET
HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ending December 31, 2024. The 1Q25 dividend is payable December 30, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business December 16, 2024. This marks RCI's 36th consecutive quarter of paying cash dividends since they were initiated in the fiscal 2Q16 second quarter.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)
