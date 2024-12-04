RCI Announces 36th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

Dec 04, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ending December 31, 2024. The 1Q25 dividend is payable December 30, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business December 16, 2024. This marks RCI's 36th consecutive quarter of paying cash dividends since they were initiated in the fiscal 2Q16 second quarter.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Free Entree for Veterans at Bombshells in Texas on Nov. 11, 2024

Free Entree for Veterans at Bombshells in Texas on Nov. 11, 2024

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio will provide ...
RCI Announces Divestiture of Three Underperforming Bombshells

RCI Announces Divestiture of Three Underperforming Bombshells

As part of its aggressive actions to improve the performance of the Bombshells segment, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Retail

Retail

Entertainment

Entertainment

Restaurants

Restaurants

News Releases in Similar Topics