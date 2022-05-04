RCI Announces Opening of Rick's Steakhouse & Lounge at Scarlett's Cabaret Miami

Ed Anakar, President of RCI Management, said that in addition to its menu and selection of top-shelf spirits, wines and cigars, Rick's will be one of the few, if any, restaurants of its kind in the area accepting Bitcoin and open 8 PM to 5 AM, Wednesday through Saturday. Table reservations are required for dinner or bottle service unless you are already at Scarlett's. Rick's is also available for private parties.

The kitchen is being supervised by Executive Chef Bryan Doell, who worked under chef Allen Susser, winner of the prestigious James Beard Award. "We focused on developing a select number of high-quality dishes," said Doell. "While steak is the star of the show, there is something for everybody."

Top steak choices include a 10-ounce, upper two-thirds Angus center cut filet mignon that has the tenderness of a prime filet with the distinct bold flavor of Angus beef; a phenomenal 18-ounce upper two-thirds Angus ribeye steak; and a classic 16-ounce prime New York strip steak.

Top seafood selections include a 9-ounce Faroe Island Bakkafrost salmon, with a delicious, rich taste that melts in your mouth; a colossal crab meat cocktail that lives up to its name; and Key West style crab cakes with real Key Lime aioli.

Shawn Barnes, General Manager of Scarlett's, created a décor reminiscent of a luxurious, timeless speakeasy, with elegant black and gold leather couches and banquettes; marble tabletops streaked with black and gold; a black felt pool table; and low level, soft gold chandeliers. "Rick's was designed to attract its own clientele as well as complement Scarlett's party experience with a quieter, more relaxed environment, featuring alluring house music," said Barnes.

Todd Giordano, who has a background in high-end dining at Cafe Martorano, is leading the project as Rick's Manager. For reservations, call Scarlett's at 954-455-8318 or email [email protected]. Address is 2920 SW 30th Avenue, Pembroke Park, FL, 33009.

