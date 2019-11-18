RCI Announces Reopening Events for Newly Remodeled Scarlett's Cabaret St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) is pleased to announce the reopening of Scarlett's Cabaret gentlemen's club, which has been rebuilt to make it the top venue of its kind in the greater St. Louis market.

A "soft" reopening is scheduled for Thursday, November 21 at 8 PM. After that, the club at 5841 Bunkum Road, Washington Park, IL, 62204, will resume its regular schedule 7 days a week, 12 PM to 4 AM, Sunday through Thursday, and to 6 AM, Friday and Saturday.

The night of November 21 will feature a "Friends & Family" guest appreciation party from 8-10 PM, with food and drink specials. To RSVP, email ty@scarlettscabaret.com with your contact information by Wednesday, November 20.

The "Grand Reopening" is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7. Headlining the event will be live nightly performances by famed adult entertainment stars Sophie Dee and Kenzie Reeves and more than 100 beautiful entertainers from around the country.

"We've created a luxurious first class environment with state of the art lighting, sound, big hi-def TVs, dance stages and VIP areas, making Scarlett's the top gentlemen's club in the St. Louis market," said Dean Reardon, VP of Operations of RCI Management.

Scarlett's had been closed since May. For more information, visit https://www.scarlettsstlouis.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/ScarlettsStLouis/

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names, such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rcihospitality.com

