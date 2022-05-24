RCI Board Ups Buyback Authorization By $25 Million

HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) Board of Directors today authorized increasing the amount available under the company's share repurchase program by an additional $25.0 million.

From FY16, when the company started implementing its capital allocation strategy, to 2Q22, RCI has invested approximately $25.4 million repurchasing approximately 1.6 million shares at an average of $15.88 per share.