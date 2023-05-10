RCI Reports 2Q23 Results: Total Revenues $71.5M, GAAP EPS $0.83, Non-GAAP EPS $1.30

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., said: "We moved ahead on a number of fronts during the second quarter. Revenues grew to $71.5 million, an increase of 12.3% year over year, reflecting both same-store sales and acquisitions. Free cash flow grew 33.3% to $14.8 million or 20.6% of revenues, and adjusted EBITDA rose 8.8% to $21.7 million or 30.3% of revenues."

"We completed our 5-club, Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition and look forward to optimizing their contribution. On a sequential quarter basis, our Bombshells turnaround program has started to produce results. We also advanced many of our projects involving club acquisition and development, Rick's Cabaret Steakhouse & Casino in Colorado, and new Bombshells. As always, thanks to our loyal and dedicated teams for all their hard work and effort."

Conference Call at 4:30 PM ET Today

Participants need to use Twitter Spaces on their mobile phones to ask questions during the Q&A

Twitter Spaces Telephone Webcast, Slides & Replay https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1kvJpmEEwjgxE

Hosted by: @RicksCEO , @ BradleyChhay , and @itsmarkmoran Toll Free 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Passcode: 368166 https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/48295

Meet Management at 7:00 PM ET Tonight

Investors are invited to Meet Management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs

Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001

10001 RSVP your contact information to [email protected] by 5:00 PM ET today

2Q23 Segments (Comparisons are to 2Q22 unless indicated otherwise)

Nightclubs: Revenues were $57.0 million , an increase of 18.4% compared to $48.2 million . The increase was driven by $6.9 million from acquired and remodeled clubs, and same store sales growth. 1 Operating income was $18.0 million or 31.6% of revenues compared to $19.1 million or 39.7%. 2Q23 operating income included $3.1 million legal settlement accrual and $0.7 million non-cash impairment. Non-GAAP operating income was $22.4 million or 39.3% of revenues compared to $19.0 million or 39.5%. On a sequential quarter basis, revenues increased 1.3%, primarily driven by acquisitions, and non-GAAP operating margin declined 1.1 percentage points, primarily reflecting the Baby Dolls and Chicas Locas acquisition, which in two weeks of ownership did not allow for enough time for full operating optimization.

Revenues were , an increase of 18.4% compared to . The increase was driven by from acquired and remodeled clubs, and same store sales growth. Operating income was or 31.6% of revenues compared to or 39.7%. 2Q23 operating income included legal settlement accrual and non-cash impairment. Non-GAAP operating income was or 39.3% of revenues compared to or 39.5%. On a sequential quarter basis, revenues increased 1.3%, primarily driven by acquisitions, and non-GAAP operating margin declined 1.1 percentage points, primarily reflecting the Baby Dolls and Chicas Locas acquisition, which in two weeks of ownership did not allow for enough time for full operating optimization. Bombshells: Revenues were $14.3 million , a decline of 6.6% compared to $15.3 million in 2Q22, which was the segment's last major peak stimulus/post-Covid quarter. Revenues included $1.3 million from Bombshells San Antonio (acquired February 2023 ) and Grange Food Hall (acquired December 2022 ). Same-store sales declined.1 Operating profit was $1.8 million or 12.4% of revenues compared to $3.5 million or 22.6%. 2Q23 operating profit included $0.4 million of accelerated non-cash amortization of Grange food stall leases. Non-GAAP operating profit was $2.2 million or 15.4% of revenues compared to $3.5 million or 22.7%. On a sequential quarter basis, revenues increased 6.6%, primarily driven by acquisitions, and non-GAAP operating margin increased 1.6 percentage points, reflecting the segment's turnaround plan.

2Q23 Consolidated (Comparisons are to 2Q22 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)

Cost of goods sold: 12.7% compared to 13.8% and 12.9% in 1Q23. The year-over-year decline primarily reflected a 19.5% increase in high-margin service revenues.

12.7% compared to 13.8% and 12.9% in 1Q23. The year-over-year decline primarily reflected a 19.5% increase in high-margin service revenues. Salaries and wages: 27.2% compared to 26.0% and 26.7% in 1Q23. 2Q23 primarily reflected higher minimum wage in many states where RCI clubs operate as well as higher labor costs relating to the newly acquired clubs.

27.2% compared to 26.0% and 26.7% in 1Q23. 2Q23 primarily reflected higher minimum wage in many states where RCI clubs operate as well as higher labor costs relating to the newly acquired clubs. SG&A: 30.8% compared to 28.9% and 32.5% in 1Q23. The year-over-year increase reflected FY23 acquisitions that have yet to be fully optimized. The sequential decline reflected the absence of year-end audit expenses in 2Q23.

30.8% compared to 28.9% and 32.5% in 1Q23. The year-over-year increase reflected FY23 acquisitions that have yet to be fully optimized. The sequential decline reflected the absence of year-end audit expenses in 2Q23. Depreciation and amortization: 5.3% compared to 4.5% and 4.7% in 1Q23. 2Q23 reflected $0.4 million in accelerated one-time, non-cash amortization of Grange food stall leases.

5.3% compared to 4.5% and 4.7% in 1Q23. 2Q23 reflected in accelerated one-time, non-cash amortization of Grange food stall leases. Other charges (gains), net: Charges of $3.8 million compared to $7 thousand and a $0.7 million gain in 1Q23. 2Q23 included $3.1 million legal settlement accrual and $0.7 million non-cash impairment charge.

Charges of compared to and a gain in 1Q23. 2Q23 included legal settlement accrual and non-cash impairment charge. Operating margin: 18.8% compared to 26.8% and 24.2% in 1Q23 (non-GAAP of 26.6% compared to 26.9% and 25.6% in 1Q23).

18.8% compared to 26.8% and 24.2% in 1Q23 (non-GAAP of 26.6% compared to 26.9% and 25.6% in 1Q23). Interest expense: 5.1% compared to 4.5% and 5.3% in 1Q23. 2Q23 included the cost of $35.5 million in new debt associated with the mid-March Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition.

5.1% compared to 4.5% and 5.3% in 1Q23. 2Q23 included the cost of in new debt associated with the mid-March Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition. Income tax expense: $2.1 million compared to $3.4 million and $3.0 million in 1Q23. The effective tax rate was 21.8% compared to 23.4% and 22.8% in 1Q23.

compared to and in 1Q23. The effective tax rate was 21.8% compared to 23.4% and 22.8% in 1Q23. Weighted average shares outstanding: Decreased 2.4% year-over-year due to prior period repurchases. They increased 0.4% sequentially due to 200,000 restricted shares of RCI common stock valued at $16.0 million used in the Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition.

Decreased 2.4% year-over-year due to prior period repurchases. They increased 0.4% sequentially due to 200,000 restricted shares of RCI common stock valued at used in the Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition. Debt: $245.8 million at 3/31/23 compared to $211.2 million at 12/31/22. The increase primarily reflected $35.5 million in financing for the 5-club Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition, partially offset by regular paydowns of other debt.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share . We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, (h) stock-based compensation, and (i) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 22.3% and 21.8% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, (h) stock-based compensation, and (i) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 22.3% and 21.8% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended and 2022, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA . We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, (i) gain on debt extinguishment, and (j) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, (i) gain on debt extinguishment, and (j) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs. We also use certain non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (Twitter: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

1 See our April 11, 2023 news release on 2Q23 sales for more details.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues





























Sales of alcoholic beverages $ 30,136

42.1 %

$ 27,335

42.9 %

$ 59,786

42.3 %

$ 53,766

42.8 % Sales of food and merchandise 11,005

15.4 %

11,160

17.5 %

21,352

15.1 %

22,054

17.6 % Service revenues 25,690

35.9 %

21,501

33.8 %

51,253

36.2 %

42,377

33.8 % Other 4,686

6.6 %

3,696

5.8 %

9,094

6.4 %

7,331

5.8 % Total revenues 71,517

100.0 %

63,692

100.0 %

141,485

100.0 %

125,528

100.0 % Operating expenses





























Cost of goods sold





























Alcoholic beverages sold 5,365

17.8 %

4,896

17.9 %

10,739

18.0 %

9,730

18.1 % Food and merchandise sold 3,737

34.0 %

3,840

34.4 %

7,323

34.3 %

7,797

35.4 % Service and other 16

0.1 %

24

0.1 %

65

0.1 %

124

0.2 % Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below) 9,118

12.7 %

8,760

13.8 %

18,127

12.8 %

17,651

14.1 % Salaries and wages 19,428

27.2 %

16,530

26.0 %

38,104

26.9 %

33,035

26.3 % Selling, general and administrative 22,026

30.8 %

18,437

28.9 %

44,758

31.6 %

36,923

29.4 % Depreciation and amortization 3,760

5.3 %

2,877

4.5 %

7,067

5.0 %

5,071

4.0 % Other charges (gains), net 3,758

5.3 %

7

0.0 %

3,104

2.2 %

(144)

-0.1 % Total operating expenses 58,090

81.2 %

46,611

73.2 %

111,160

78.6 %

92,536

73.7 % Income from operations 13,427

18.8 %

17,081

26.8 %

30,325

21.4 %

32,992

26.3 % Other income (expenses)





























Interest expense (3,677)

-5.1 %

(2,864)

-4.5 %

(7,364)

-5.2 %

(5,468)

-4.4 % Interest income 90

0.1 %

112

0.2 %

181

0.1 %

218

0.2 % Non-operating gains, net -

0.0 %

-

0.0 %

-

0.0 %

84

0.1 % Income before income taxes 9,840

13.8 %

14,329

22.5 %

23,142

16.4 %

27,826

22.2 % Income tax expense 2,147

3.0 %

3,356

5.3 %

5,178

3.7 %

6,289

5.0 % Net income 7,693

10.8 %

10,973

17.2 %

17,964

12.7 %

21,537

17.2 % Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 39

0.1 %

(21)

0.0 %

6

0.0 %

(10)

0.0 % Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders $ 7,732

10.8 %

$ 10,952

17.2 %

$ 17,970

12.7 %

$ 21,527

17.1 %































Earnings per share





























Basic and diluted $ 0.83





$ 1.15





$ 1.94





$ 2.28



































Weighted average shares outstanding





























Basic and diluted 9,265,781





9,489,085





9,247,824





9,447,854



































Dividends per share $ 0.06





$ 0.05





$ 0.11





$ 0.09





RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA













Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 7,732

$ 10,952

$ 17,970

$ 21,527 Income tax expense 2,147

3,356

5,178

6,289 Interest expense, net 3,587

2,752

7,183

5,250 Settlement of lawsuits 3,120

385

3,120

577 Impairment of assets 662

-

662

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 3

(58)

(587)

(400) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

-

(85) Unrealized loss on equity securities -

-

-

1 Gain on insurance (27)

(320)

(91)

(321) Stock-based compensation 706

-

1,647

- Depreciation and amortization 3,760

2,877

7,067

5,071 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,690

$ 19,944

$ 42,149

$ 37,909















Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income













Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 7,732

$ 10,952

$ 17,970

$ 21,527 Amortization of intangibles 1,109

49

1,804

99 Settlement of lawsuits 3,120

385

3,120

577 Impairment of assets 662

-

662

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 3

(58)

(587)

(400) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

-

(85) Unrealized loss on equity securities -

-

-

1 Gain on insurance (27)

(320)

(91)

(321) Stock-based compensation 706

-

1,647

- Net income tax effect (1,246)

291

(1,446)

253 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,059

$ 11,299

$ 23,079

$ 21,651















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share













Diluted shares 9,265,781

9,489,085

9,247,824

9,447,854 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.83

$ 1.15

$ 1.94

$ 2.28 Amortization of intangibles 0.12

0.01

0.20

0.01 Settlement of lawsuits 0.34

0.04

0.34

0.06 Impairment of assets 0.07

-

0.07

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 0.00

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.04) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

-

(0.01) Unrealized loss on equity securities -

-

-

0.00 Gain on insurance (0.00)

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.03) Stock-based compensation 0.08

-

0.18

- Net income tax effect (0.13)

0.03

(0.16)

0.03 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.30

$ 1.19

$ 2.50

$ 2.29















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income













Income from operations $ 13,427

$ 17,081

$ 30,325

$ 32,992 Amortization of intangibles 1,109

49

1,804

99 Settlement of lawsuits 3,120

385

3,120

577 Impairment of assets 662

-

662

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 3

(58)

(587)

(400) Gain on insurance (27)

(320)

(91)

(321) Stock-based compensation 706

-

1,647

- Non-GAAP operating income $ 19,000

$ 17,137

$ 36,880

$ 32,947















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin













GAAP operating margin 18.8 %

26.8 %

21.4 %

26.3 % Amortization of intangibles 1.6 %

0.1 %

1.3 %

0.1 % Settlement of lawsuits 4.4 %

0.6 %

2.2 %

0.5 % Impairment of assets 0.9 %

0.0 %

0.5 %

0.0 % Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 0.0 %

-0.1 %

-0.4 %

-0.3 % Gain on insurance 0.0 %

-0.5 %

-0.1 %

-0.3 % Stock-based compensation 1.0 %

0.0 %

1.2 %

0.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 26.6 %

26.9 %

26.1 %

26.2 %















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,789

$ 11,597

$ 31,684

$ 27,861 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 2,021

518

3,885

1,516 Free cash flow $ 14,768

$ 11,079

$ 27,799

$ 26,345

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues













Nightclubs $ 57,031

$ 48,174

$ 113,356

$ 94,955 Bombshells 14,315

15,333

27,746

30,104 Other 171

185

383

469

$ 71,517

$ 63,692

$ 141,485

$ 125,528















Income (loss) from operations













Nightclubs $ 17,995

$ 19,126

$ 40,735

$ 37,862 Bombshells 1,775

3,468

3,622

6,270 Other (168)

(34)

(353)

(77) Corporate (6,175)

(5,479)

(13,679)

(11,063)

$ 13,427

$ 17,081

$ 30,325

$ 32,992

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)









































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations $ 17,995

$ 1,775

$ (168)

$ (6,175)

$ 13,427

$ 19,126

$ 3,468

$ (34)

$ (5,479)

$ 17,081 Amortization of intangibles 628

417

60

4

1,109

47

1

-

1

49 Settlement of lawsuits 3,117

3

-

-

3,120

277

-

-

108

385 Impairment of assets 662

-

-

-

662

-

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (12)

16

-

(1)

3

(125)

4

-

63

(58) Gain on insurance -

-

-

(27)

(27)

(320)

-

-

-

(320) Stock-based compensation -

-

-

706

706

-

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 22,390

$ 2,211

$ (108)

$ (5,493)

$ 19,000

$ 19,005

$ 3,473

$ (34)

$ (5,307)

$ 17,137







































GAAP operating margin 31.6 %

12.4 %

-98.2 %

-8.6 %

18.8 %

39.7 %

22.6 %

-18.4 %

-8.6 %

26.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin 39.3 %

15.4 %

-63.2 %

-7.7 %

26.6 %

39.5 %

22.7 %

-18.4 %

-8.3 %

26.9 %

















































































For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations $ 40,735

$ 3,622

$ (353)

$ (13,679)

$ 30,325

$ 37,862

$ 6,270

$ (77)

$ (11,063)

$ 32,992 Amortization of intangibles 1,256

419

121

8

1,804

94

4

-

1

99 Settlement of lawsuits 3,117

3

-

-

3,120

454

10

-

113

577 Impairment of assets 662

-

-

-

662

-

-

-

-

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (581)

16

-

(22)

(587)

(80)

17

-

(337)

(400) Gain on insurance (48)

-

-

(43)

(91)

(321)

-

-

-

(321) Stock-based compensation -

-

-

1,647

1,647

-

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 45,141

$ 4,060

$ (232)

$ (12,089)

$ 36,880

$ 38,009

$ 6,301

$ (77)

$ (11,286)

$ 32,947







































GAAP operating margin 35.9 %

13.1 %

-92.2 %

-9.7 %

21.4 %

39.9 %

20.8 %

-16.4 %

-8.8 %

26.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 39.8 %

14.6 %

-60.6 %

-8.5 %

26.1 %

40.0 %

20.9 %

-16.4 %

-9.0 %

26.2 %

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income $ 7,693

$ 10,973

$ 17,964

$ 21,537 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash













provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 3,760

2,877

7,067

5,071 Stock-based compensation 706

-

1,647

- Gain on sale of businesses and assets (3)

(185)

(689)

(708) Impairment of assets 662

0

662

0 Unrealized loss on equity securities -

-

-

1 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 147

85

291

136 Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

-

(83) Noncash lease expense 744

609

1,463

1,238 Gain on insurance (27)

(321)

(91)

(321) Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable -

36

-

53 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (739)

(279)

708

1,065 Inventories 173

169

79

(276) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 1,503

1,159

(5,705)

(5,360) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 2,170

(3,526)

8,288

5,508 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,789

11,597

31,684

27,861 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets 26

2,107

2,810

2,910 Proceeds from insurance 27

300

91

485 Proceeds from notes receivable 58

48

113

82 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (8,337)

(4,140)

(20,890)

(13,990) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (26,200)

-

(30,200)

(39,302) Net cash used in investing activities (34,426)

(1,685)

(48,076)

(49,815) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from debt obligations 10,095

18,740

11,595

35,742 Payments on debt obligations (3,120)

(4,802)

(6,481)

(7,290) Purchase of treasury stock -

(2,845)

(98)

(2,845) Payment of dividends (553)

(474)

(1,015)

(854) Payment of loan origination costs (109)

(418)

(205)

(418) Share in return of investment by noncontrolling partner -

-

(600)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 6,313

10,201

3,196

24,335 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (11,324)

20,113

(13,196)

2,381 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 34,108

17,954

35,980

35,686 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 22,784

$ 38,067

$ 22,784

$ 38,067

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)













March 31,

September 30,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022 ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,784

$ 35,980

$ 38,067 Accounts receivable, net 6,755

8,510

6,262 Current portion of notes receivable 239

230

292 Inventories 4,571

3,893

3,361 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,870

1,499

6,880 Assets held for sale -

1,049

6,126 Total current assets 41,219

51,161

60,988 Property and equipment, net 295,861

224,615

203,434 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 37,244

37,048

36,180 Notes receivable, net of current portion 4,569

4,691

5,411 Goodwill 84,051

67,767

54,484 Intangibles, net 156,331

144,049

125,284 Other assets 1,856

1,407

1,771 Total assets $ 621,131

$ 530,738

$ 487,552











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 7,743

$ 5,482

$ 6,255 Accrued liabilities 20,958

11,328

15,576 Current portion of debt, net 21,016

11,896

11,177 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,951

2,795

2,306 Total current liabilities 52,668

31,501

35,314 Deferred tax liability, net 30,936

30,562

22,040 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 224,751

190,567

166,903 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 36,429

36,001

35,517 Other long-term liabilities 383

349

355 Total liabilities 345,167

288,980

260,129











Commitments and contingencies





















Equity









Preferred stock -

-

- Common stock 94

92

94 Additional paid-in capital 85,082

67,227

77,553 Retained earnings 190,905

173,950

150,366 Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 276,081

241,269

228,013 Noncontrolling interests (117)

489

(590) Total equity 275,964

241,758

227,423 Total liabilities and equity $ 621,131

$ 530,738

$ 487,552

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.