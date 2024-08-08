RCI Reports 3Q24 Results; X Spaces Call at 4:30 PM ET Today

Summary Financials (in millions except EPS) 3Q24 3Q23 9M24 9M23 Total revenues $76.2 $77.1 $222.4 $218.5 EPS $(0.56) $0.96 $0.30 $2.91 Non-GAAP EPS1 $1.35 $1.30 $3.11 $3.80 Other charges, net $18.3 $2.6 $26.5 $5.7 Net cash provided by operating activities $15.8 $15.3 $40.2 $47.0 Free cash flow1 $13.8 $14.3 $35.3 $42.1 Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $(5.2) $9.1 $2.8 $27.1 Adjusted EBITDA1 $20.1 $22.7 $54.8 $64.8 Weighted average shares used in computing EPS – basic and diluted 9.28 9.43 9.33 9.31

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

Share Repurchases

In 3Q24, RCI repurchased 202,630 common shares for $9.2 million (average $45.27 per share). As of August 5, 2024, RCI repurchased an additional 133,244 common shares for $6.0 million (average $44.86 per share), resulting in 8,996,546 shares of common stock outstanding and $22.9 million in remaining purchase authorization.

Eric Langan, President and CEO, said:

"The third quarter reflected the first full quarter of our Back to Basics approach to business and our Capital Allocation Strategy. We are taking aggressive action to increase revenues, reduce costs, and expand margins, concentrating on our club business and buying back stock, all with the goal of increasing free cash flow per share.

"Nightclubs achieved record revenues, increasing year over year, on a same-store basis, and from last quarter. While operating margin was negatively impacted by non-cash impairments, it increased sequentially on a non-GAAP basis.

"Bombshells revenues are now up two quarters in a row. While operating margin was similarly affected by non-cash impairments, it expanded sequentially on a non-GAAP basis. These improvements reflected the new marketing and cost cutting moves implemented mid-February.

"Finally, I'm pleased to report that as of last week we have reached our short-term buyback objective of reducing shares outstanding to less than 9 million. As part of that effort, we bought back a total of 700,000 shares in the open market since February 2022, reducing our share count by the same number used in our big October 2021 and March 2023 acquisitions, and we did it at a 22% discount to the average share price used in those transactions.2

"Looking ahead, we are laser focused on opening our reformatted and new clubs and Bombshells currently under development; rebuilding Baby Dolls Fort Worth as quickly and efficiently as possible; reviewing all operating units to ensure they meet our financial objectives; selling non-income producing real estate to free up more cash and/or reduce debt; and using our cash flow to facilitate the buyback of more shares and acquisition of clubs."

3Q24 Results (Comparisons are to the year-ago period unless indicated otherwise)

Nightclubs segment: Revenues of $62.8 million increased by 0.6%, primarily reflecting 1.7% same-store sales growth and two new and reformatted clubs, partially offset by the temporary closing of clubs being reformatted to liquor from BYOB and severe weather in Texas and South Florida.3 By type of revenue, alcoholic beverages increased by 4.9%; food, merchandise and other increased by 5.1%; and service decreased by 5.3%. The differing growth rates primarily reflected a higher alcohol and lower service sales mix from clubs acquired over the past year and a half.

Non-cash impairment totaled $7.6 million compared to $2.6 million, resulting in operating income and margin of $13.6 million and 21.7% of revenues compared to $20.4 million and 32.7%, respectively. Non-GAAP operating income and margin was $21.9 million and 34.9% of revenues compared to $23.6 million and 37.7%, respectively.

Compared to last quarter, revenues increased by 5.8%, and operating margin was 21.7% compared to 18.6%. On a non-GAAP basis, operating margin was 34.9% compared to 33.4%. The non-GAAP margin increase reflected higher sales, including service, and reduced costs.

Bombshells segment: Revenues of $13.1 million declined 8.7%, primarily reflecting a 16.2% decline in SSS and temporary closings due to severe weather in Texas, partially offset by three locations not in SSS (Bombshells in San Antonio and Stafford in Texas and Cherry Creek Food Hall & Brewery in Greenwood Village, CO, with its Bombshells Kitchen).3

Non-cash impairment totaled $10.3 million, resulting in an operating loss and margin of $8.9 million and (67.8)% of revenues compared to income of $1.7 million and 11.8%, respectively. Non-GAAP operating income and margin was $1.4 million and 10.8% of revenues compared to $1.8 million and 12.8%, respectively. The decline in profitability primarily reflected lower SSS.

Compared to last quarter, revenues increased 2.9%, and operating margin was (67.8)% of revenues compared to 5.5%. On a non-GAAP basis, operating margin was 10.8% compared to 5.9%. The revenue and non-GAAP margin increases reflect the first full quarter of changes initiated mid-February 2024.

Corporate segment: Expenses totaled $7.2 million or 9.4% of total revenues compared to $6.3 million and 8.1%, respectively. Non-GAAP expenses totaled $6.4 million or 8.4% of total revenues compared to $5.8 million or 7.5%, respectively. The expense increase primarily reflected additional corporate level management, accounting and professional services due to recently acquired clubs, and new projects. Compared to 2Q24, expenses increased 5.4% and expense margin was flat at 9.4%, and on a non-GAAP basis, 8.4% compared to 8.8%.

Other charges included $7.6 million in goodwill, SOB and leasehold improvements impairment related to six clubs and $10.3 million in operating lease right-of-use asset and leasehold improvements impairment related to five Bombshells.

Income taxes were a benefit of $1.4 million compared to an expense of $2.3 million. The effective income tax rate was 21.5% compared to 20.1%.

Weighted average shares outstanding of 9.28 million decreased 1.6% due to share buybacks partially offset by shares issued in the 2Q23 Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition.

Debt was $245.4 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $231.9 million at March 31, 2024. The increase reflected a previously announced $20 million bank loan, partially offset by scheduled pay downs.

2 A total of 700,000 shares valued at $46.0 million were used in our big October 2021 (500,000 shares @ $60) and March 2023 acquisitions (200,000 shares @ $80). The first 700,000 shares bought back in the open market since February 2022 after the 2021 acquisition were acquired for $35.9 million (average $51.31 per share). This represents a discount of $10.1 million or 22% of the value of shares used in the two acquisitions. 3 See our July 11, 2024, news release on 3Q24 sales for more details

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) settlement of lawsuits, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income or loss attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) settlement of lawsuits, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) stock-based compensation, and (g) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 11.7% and 21.6% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income or loss attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) impairment of assets, (c) income tax expense (benefit), (d) net interest expense, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (g) gains or losses on insurance, and (h) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

We also use certain non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc )

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars-restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares, and percentage data)



















For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023

Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Revenues















Sales of alcoholic beverages $ 34,442 45.2 % $ 34,151 44.3 % $ 100,665 45.3 % $ 93,937 43.0 % Sales of food and merchandise 11,736 15.4 % 11,405 14.8 % 33,606 15.1 % 32,757 15.0 % Service revenues 25,268 33.2 % 26,663 34.6 % 73,951 33.3 % 77,916 35.7 % Other 4,734 6.2 % 4,836 6.3 % 14,148 6.4 % 13,930 6.4 % Total revenues 76,180 100.0 % 77,055 100.0 % 222,370 100.0 % 218,540 100.0 % Operating expenses















Cost of goods sold















Alcoholic beverages sold 6,273 18.2 % 6,397 18.7 % 18,445 18.3 % 17,136 18.2 % Food and merchandise sold 4,197 35.8 % 4,106 36.0 % 12,228 36.4 % 11,429 34.9 % Service and other 36 0.1 % 26 0.1 % 111 0.1 % 91 0.1 % Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below) 10,506 13.8 % 10,529 13.7 % 30,784 13.8 % 28,656 13.1 % Salaries and wages 20,992 27.6 % 20,578 26.7 % 63,299 28.5 % 58,682 26.9 % Selling, general and administrative 25,057 32.9 % 23,803 30.9 % 74,911 33.7 % 68,561 31.4 % Depreciation and amortization 3,901 5.1 % 4,041 5.2 % 11,638 5.2 % 11,108 5.1 % Other charges, net 18,260 24.0 % 2,589 3.4 % 26,452 11.9 % 5,693 2.6 % Total operating expenses 78,716 103.3 % 61,540 79.9 % 207,084 93.1 % 172,700 79.0 % Income (loss) from operations (2,536) (3.3) % 15,515 20.1 % 15,286 6.9 % 45,840 21.0 % Other income (expenses)















Interest expense (4,240) (5.6) % (4,316) (5.6) % (12,455) (5.6) % (11,680) (5.3) % Interest income 130 0.2 % 87 0.1 % 320 0.1 % 268 0.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes (6,646) (8.7) % 11,286 14.6 % 3,151 1.4 % 34,428 15.8 % Income tax expense (benefit) (1,426) (1.9) % 2,269 2.9 % 378 0.2 % 7,447 3.4 % Net income (loss) (5,220) (6.9) % 9,017 11.7 % 2,773 1.2 % 26,981 12.3 % Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (13) (0.0) % 68 0.1 % (6) (0.0) % 74 0.0 % Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders $ (5,233) (6.9) % $ 9,085 11.8 % $ 2,767 1.2 % $ 27,055 12.4 %

















Earnings (loss) per share















Basic and diluted

















$ (0.56)

$ 0.96

$ 0.30

$ 2.91

Weighted average shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share















Basic and diluted 9,278,921

9,430,225

9,332,249

9,308,624



RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues







Nightclubs $ 62,823 $ 62,449 $ 183,228 $ 175,805 Bombshells 13,139 14,397 38,641 42,143 Other 218 209 501 592

$ 76,180 $ 77,055 $ 222,370 $ 218,540









Income (loss) from operations







Nightclubs $ 13,640 $ 20,392 $ 45,030 $ 61,127 Bombshells (8,914) 1,701 (8,129) 5,323 Other (108) (300) (581) (653) Corporate (7,154) (6,278) (21,034) (19,957)

$ (2,536) $ 15,515 $ 15,286 $ 45,840

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss) $ (5,220) $ 9,017 $ 2,773 $ 26,981 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 3,901 4,041 11,638 11,108 Impairment of assets 17,931 2,631 25,964 3,293 Deferred income tax benefit (4,508) (790) (6,419) (790) Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 79 (183) 116 (872) Amortization and writeoff of debt discount and issuance costs 150 162 462 453 Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable — — 22 — Gain on insurance — — — (91) Noncash lease expense 783 763 2,318 2,226 Stock-based compensation 471 470 1,412 2,117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable 1,985 772 3,052 1,480 Inventories (70) — (212) 79 Prepaid expenses, other current, and other assets 2,936 2,103 (3,484) (3,602) Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities (2,674) (3,666) 2,591 4,622 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,764 15,320 40,233 47,004 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets 1,950 1 1,950 2,811 Proceeds from insurance — — — 91 Proceeds from notes receivable 63 57 179 170 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (6,417) (9,029) (19,219) (31,119) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — — — (29,000) Net cash used in investing activities (4,404) (8,971) (17,090) (57,047) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from debt obligations 20,000 — 22,657 11,595 Payments on debt obligations (6,507) (4,950) (17,137) (11,431) Purchase of treasury stock (9,173) — (12,775) (98) Payment of dividends (552) (565) (1,674) (1,580) Payment of loan origination costs (154) (34) (290) (239) Share in return of investment by noncontrolling partner — — — (600) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,614 (5,549) (9,219) (2,353) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 14,974 800 13,924 (12,396) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 19,973 22,784 21,023 35,980 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 34,947 $ 23,584 $ 34,947 $ 23,584

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,947 $ 21,023 $ 23,584 Accounts receivable, net 6,794 9,846 7,433 Current portion of notes receivable 263 249 244 Inventories 4,624 4,412 4,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,457 1,943 5,028 Total current assets 52,085 37,473 40,860 Property and equipment, net 283,834 282,705 277,530 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 26,880 34,931 35,683 Notes receivable, net of current portion 4,228 4,443 4,507 Goodwill 61,911 70,772 78,684 Intangibles, net 170,709 179,145 181,262 Other assets 1,342 1,415 1,581 Total assets $ 600,989 $ 610,884 $ 620,107







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 5,519 $ 6,111 $ 7,762 Accrued liabilities 20,155 16,051 17,732 Current portion of debt obligations, net 28,889 22,843 23,824 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,161 2,977 2,923 Total current liabilities 57,724 47,982 52,241 Deferred tax liability, net 22,724 29,143 30,146 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 216,511 216,908 219,999 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 32,779 35,175 35,941 Other long-term liabilities 318 352 355 Total liabilities 330,056 329,560 338,682







Commitments and contingencies













Equity





Preferred stock — — — Common stock 91 94 94 Additional paid-in capital 68,950 80,437 82,091 Retained earnings 202,143 201,050 199,425 Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 271,184 281,581 281,610 Noncontrolling interests (251) (257) (185) Total equity 270,933 281,324 281,425 Total liabilities and equity $ 600,989 $ 610,884 $ 620,107

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)











For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA







Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ (5,233) $ 9,085 $ 2,767 $ 27,055 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,426) 2,269 378 7,447 Interest expense, net 4,110 4,229 12,135 11,412 Depreciation and amortization 3,901 4,041 11,638 11,108 Impairment of assets 17,931 2,631 25,964 3,293 Settlement of lawsuits 141 63 308 3,183 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 188 (105) 180 (692) Gain on insurance — — — (91) Stock-based compensation 471 470 1,412 2,117 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,083 $ 22,683 $ 54,782 $ 64,832









Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income







Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ (5,233) $ 9,085 $ 2,767 $ 27,055 Amortization of intangibles 598 918 1,897 2,722 Impairment of assets 17,931 2,631 25,964 3,293 Settlement of lawsuits 141 63 308 3,183 Stock-based compensation 471 470 1,412 2,117 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 188 (105) 180 (692) Gain on insurance — — — (91) Net income tax effect (1,554) (812) (3,475) (2,258) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,542 $ 12,250 $ 29,053 $ 35,329









Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







Diluted shares 9,278,921 9,430,225 9,332,249 9,308,624 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.56) $ 0.96 $ 0.30 $ 2.91 Amortization of intangibles 0.06 0.10 0.20 0.29 Impairment of assets 1.93 0.28 2.78 0.35 Settlement of lawsuits 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.34 Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.23 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 0.02 (0.01) 0.02 (0.07) Gain on insurance 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01) Net income tax effect (0.17) (0.09) (0.37) (0.24) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.30 $ 3.11 $ 3.80









Reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income







Income (loss) from operations $ (2,536) $ 15,515 $ 15,286 $ 45,840 Amortization of intangibles 598 918 1,897 2,722 Impairment of assets 17,931 2,631 25,964 3,293 Settlement of lawsuits 141 63 308 3,183 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 188 (105) 180 (692) Gain on insurance — — — (91) Stock-based compensation 471 470 1,412 2,117 Non-GAAP operating income $ 16,793 $ 19,492 $ 45,047 $ 56,372









Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin







Income (loss) from operations (3.3) % 20.1 % 6.9 % 21.0 % Amortization of intangibles 0.8 % 1.2 % 0.9 % 1.2 % Impairment of assets 23.5 % 3.4 % 11.7 % 1.5 % Settlement of lawsuits 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 1.5 % Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 0.2 % (0.1) % 0.1 % (0.3) % Gain on insurance 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % (0.0) % Stock-based compensation 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22.0 % 25.3 % 20.3 % 25.8 %









Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,764 $ 15,320 $ 40,233 $ 47,004 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 1,986 1,064 4,980 4,949 Free cash flow $ 13,778 $ 14,256 $ 35,253 $ 42,055

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)























For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations $ 13,640 $ (8,914) $ (108) $ (7,154) $ (2,536) $ 20,392 $ 1,701 $ (300) $ (6,278) $ 15,515 Amortization of intangibles 578 16 — 4 598 624 81 208 5 918 Impairment of assets 7,619 10,312 — — 17,931 2,631 — — — 2,631 Settlement of lawsuits 141 — — — 141 57 6 — — 63 Stock-based compensation — — — 471 471 — — — 470 470 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (76) 6 — 258 188 (153) 50 — (2) (105) Gain on insurance — — — — — — — — — — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 21,902 $ 1,420 $ (108) $ (6,421) $ 16,793 $ 23,551 $ 1,838 $ (92) $ (5,805) $ 19,492





















GAAP operating margin 21.7 % (67.8) % (49.5) % (9.4) % (3.3) % 32.7 % 11.8 % (143.5) % (8.1) % 20.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 34.9 % 10.8 % (49.5) % (8.4) % 22.0 % 37.7 % 12.8 % (44.0) % (7.5) % 25.3 %























For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Nightclubs Bombshells Other Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations $ 45,030 $ (8,129) $ (581) $ (21,034) $ 15,286 $ 61,127 $ 5,323 $ (653) $ (19,957) $ 45,840 Amortization of intangibles 1,758 126 — 13 1,897 1,880 500 329 13 2,722 Impairment of assets 15,652 10,312 — — 25,964 3,293 — — — 3,293 Settlement of lawsuits 308 — — — 308 3,174 9 — — 3,183 Stock-based compensation — — — 1,412 1,412 — — — 2,117 2,117 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (70) 10 — 240 180 (734) 66 — (24) (692) Gain on insurance — — — — — (48) — — (43) (91) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 62,678 $ 2,319 $ (581) $ (19,369) $ 45,047 $ 68,692 $ 5,898 $ (324) $ (17,894) $ 56,372





















GAAP operating margin 24.6 % (21.0) % (116.0) % (9.5) % 6.9 % 34.8 % 12.6 % (110.3) % (9.1) % 21.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 34.2 % 6.0 % (116.0) % (8.7) % 20.3 % 39.1 % 14.0 % (54.7) % (8.2) % 25.8 %

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.