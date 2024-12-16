RCI Reports 4Q24 & FY24 Results, Launches 5-Year Capital Allocation Plan, Hosts 4:30 PM ET X Spaces Call Today

Summary Financials (in millions except EPS) 4Q24 4Q23 FY24 FY23 Total revenues $73.2 $75.3 $295.6 $293.8 EPS $0.03 $0.23 $0.33 $3.13 Non-GAAP EPS1 $1.63 $1.11 $4.72 $4.90 Impairments and other charges, net $10.1 $9.9 $36.6 $15.6 Net cash provided by operating activities $15.7 $12.1 $55.9 $59.1 Free cash flow1 $13.2 $11.1 $48.4 $53.2 Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $0.2 $2.2 $3.0 $29.2 Adjusted EBITDA1 $17.9 $20.2 $72.6 $85.0 Weighted average shares used in computing EPS – basic and diluted 9.01 9.42 9.25 9.34 1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

4Q24 Summary (Comparisons are to the year-ago period unless indicated otherwise)

Eric Langan, President and CEO, said: "Nightclubs same-store sales increased for the second quarter in a row, the first time since the first half of FY23, but total company sales declined due to a hurricane and fire, resulting in a lower EPS. However, non-GAAP EPS, net cash provided by operating activities, and free cash flow all increased. We ended FY24 with 8.955 million shares outstanding, down 4.7% year over year, and have continued to buy back shares in the market."

"Back to Basics" FY25-29 Capital Allocation Plan

Mr. Langan continued: "RCI has grown significantly since we initiated our Capital Allocation Strategy at year-end FY15. Revenue has more than doubled, from $135 million to $296 million, a CAGR of 9%. More importantly, free cash flow has more than tripled, from $15 million to $48 million, a CAGR of 14%, while our share count fell by 13%. We are proud of this achievement and thank all employees, entertainers, and partners who made this possible."

"Looking ahead, we plan to build on this track record through a 'Back-to-Basics' strategy. Operationally, this means focusing on our Nightclub business and improving Bombshells. For capital allocation, this means focusing on club acquisitions and returning more capital to shareholders, mainly through buybacks."

Operational Priorities Capital Allocation Priorities (% of FCF) FY29 Financial Targets Focus on Existing Nightclubs Nightclub Acquisitions: 50% (includes debt repayment) Total Revenues: $400M Improve Bombshells Free Cash Flow: $75M Acquire New Nightclubs Share Buybacks & Dividends: 50% Shares Outstanding: 7.5M

4Q24 Results (Comparisons are to the year-ago period unless indicated otherwise)

Nightclubs segment: Revenues of $60.6 million decreased by 0.5%. Sales reflected 2.2% same-store sales growth, which was negatively impacted by 10 closure days at three Houston area clubs due to the July hurricane. Sales also reflected three new and reformatted clubs, the temporary closing of two clubs, and the transition of two clubs to new formats and/or hours.2

By type of revenue, alcoholic beverages increased by 0.3%; food, merchandise and other increased by 0.9%; and service decreased by 1.7%. The differing growth rates primarily reflected higher alcohol and food, and lower service sales from clubs acquired last year.

The quarter included total impairments and other charges of $6.9 million compared to $8.9 million, resulting in operating income of $13.1 million (21.5% of segment revenues) compared to $12.1 million (19.8%). Non-GAAP operating income was $20.5 million (33.8% of segment revenues) compared to $21.6 million (35.4%). The difference in non-GAAP operating margin reflected minimum wage increases that took effect in July and September 2024 in various locations.

Bombshells segment: Revenues of $11.9 million declined 12.1%. Sales reflected a 16.2% SSS decline, which was negatively impacted by 26 closure days at five Houston area locations due to the July hurricane. New sales from the Stafford location, which opened in November 2023, partially offset the early September 2024 divestiture of the San Antonio location.2

The quarter included total impairments and other charges of $3.2 million compared to $0.2 million, resulting in an operating loss of $2.5 million (-21.1% of segment revenues) compared to income of $1.2 million (8.7%). Non-GAAP operating income was $0.7 million (5.9% of segment revenues) compared to $1.4 million (10.4%). The difference in non-GAAP operating margin reflects lower SSS and weather related closures.

Corporate segment: Expenses totaled $7.1 million (9.7% of total revenues) compared to $6.8 million (9.0%). Non-GAAP expenses totaled $6.6 million (9.0% of total revenues) compared to $6.3 million (8.4%).

Impairments and other charges, net of $10.1 million within consolidated operations mainly included impairment of $7.0 million related to nine clubs and $5.5 million related to six Bombshells and the food hall, and a $2.3 million net gain from the elimination of debt from the sale of Bombshells San Antonio.

Income tax was a benefit of $0.8 million compared to $0.6 million. The effective tax rate was a benefit of 15.7% in FY24 compared to an expense of 19.0% in FY23.

Weighted average shares outstanding of 9.01 million decreased 4.4% due to share buybacks partially offset by shares issued in the 2Q23 Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition.

Share Repurchases: In 4Q24, RCI repurchased 174,790 common shares for $7.8 million ($44.81 average per share), resulting in 8,955,000 shares of common stock outstanding and $21.0 million in remaining purchase authorization. For all of FY24, RCI repurchased 442,639 shares for $20.6 million ($46.55 average per share).

Debt was $238.2 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $245.4 million at June 30, 2024 and $239.8 million at September 30, 2023. The June-September 2024 decline primarily reflected elimination of Bombshells San Antonio debt and scheduled pay downs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) gain on debt extinguishment, (g) stock-based compensation, (h) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments, and (i) change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 0.0%, 20.6%, and 22.8% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense. We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense, (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) impairment of assets, (g) settlement of lawsuits, (h) gain on debt extinguishment, and (i) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess the unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA multiple is also used as a target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

We also use certain non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (X: @RCIHHinc )

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars-restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares, and percentage data)

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Amount

% of Revenue

Amount

% of Revenue

Amount

% of Revenue

Amount

% of Revenue Revenues





























Sales of alcoholic beverages $ 32,459

44.3 %

$ 33,325

44.3 %

$ 133,124

45.0 %

$ 127,262

43.3 % Sales of food and merchandise 11,000

15.0 %

11,149

14.8 %

44,606

15.1 %

43,906

14.9 % Service revenues 24,504

33.5 %

25,661

34.1 %

98,455

33.3 %

103,577

35.3 % Other 5,271

7.2 %

5,115

6.8 %

19,419

6.6 %

19,045

6.5 % Total revenues 73,234

100.0 %

75,250

100.0 %

295,604

100.0 %

293,790

100.0 % Operating expenses





























Cost of goods sold





























Alcoholic beverages sold 5,783

17.8 %

6,155

18.5 %

24,228

18.2 %

23,291

18.3 % Food and merchandise sold 4,132

37.6 %

4,000

35.9 %

16,360

36.7 %

15,429

35.1 % Service and other 286

1.0 %

191

0.6 %

397

0.3 %

282

0.2 % Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of

items shown below) 10,201

13.9 %

10,346

13.7 %

40,985

13.9 %

39,002

13.3 % Salaries and wages 20,878

28.5 %

20,818

27.7 %

84,177

28.5 %

79,500

27.1 % Selling, general and administrative 24,761

33.8 %

24,463

32.5 %

99,672

33.7 %

93,024

31.7 % Depreciation and amortization 3,757

5.1 %

4,043

5.4 %

15,395

5.2 %

15,151

5.2 % Impairments and other charges, net 10,118

13.8 %

9,936

13.2 %

36,570

12.4 %

15,629

5.3 % Total operating expenses 69,715

95.2 %

69,606

92.5 %

276,799

93.6 %

242,306

82.5 % Income from operations 3,519

4.8 %

5,644

7.5 %

18,805

6.4 %

51,484

17.5 % Other income (expenses)





























Interest expense (4,224)

(5.8) %

(4,246)

(5.6) %

(16,679)

(5.6) %

(15,926)

(5.4) % Interest income 162

0.2 %

120

0.2 %

482

0.2 %

388

0.1 % Income before income taxes (543)

(0.7) %

1,518

2.0 %

2,608

0.9 %

35,946

12.2 % Income tax expense (benefit) (788)

(1.1) %

(601)

(0.8) %

(410)

(0.1) %

6,846

2.3 % Net income 245

0.3 %

2,119

2.8 %

3,018

1.0 %

29,100

9.9 % Net loss (income) attributable to

noncontrolling interests (1)

— %

72

0.1 %

(7)

— %

146

— % Net income attributable to RCIHH

common shareholders $ 244

0.3 %

$ 2,191

2.9 %

$ 3,011

1.0 %

$ 29,246

10.0 %































Earnings per share





























Basic and diluted $ 0.03





$ 0.23





$ 0.33





$ 3.13



































Weighted average shares used in

computing earnings per share





























Basic and diluted 9,006,014





9,417,166





9,250,245





9,335,983





RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Revenues













Nightclubs $ 60,636

$ 60,943

$ 243,864

$ 236,748 Bombshells 11,937

13,580

50,578

55,723 Other 661

727

1,162

1,319

$ 73,234

$ 75,250

$ 295,604

$ 293,790















Income (loss) from operations













Nightclubs $ 13,064

$ 12,060

$ 58,094

$ 73,187 Bombshells (2,517)

1,179

(10,646)

6,502 Other 58

(793)

(523)

(1,446) Corporate (7,086)

(6,802)

(28,120)

(26,759)

$ 3,519

$ 5,644

$ 18,805

$ 51,484

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income $ 245

$ 2,119

$ 3,018

$ 29,100 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization 3,757

4,043

15,395

15,151 Impairment of assets 12,553

9,336

38,517

12,629 Deferred income tax benefit (31)

(991)

(6,450)

(1,781) Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (2,331)

2

(2,215)

(870) Amortization and writeoff of debt discount and issuance costs 146

162

608

615 Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable (22)

—

—

— Loss (gain) on insurance (522)

14

(522)

(77) Noncash lease expense 662

752

2,980

2,978 Stock-based compensation 470

471

1,882

2,588 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business

acquisitions:













Receivables 1,231

(3,863)

4,283

(2,383) Inventories (97)

98

(309)

177 Prepaid expenses, other current, and other assets 1,063

3,236

(2,421)

(366) Accounts payable, accrued, and other liabilities (1,473)

(3,253)

1,118

1,369 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,651

12,126

55,884

59,130 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets 19

1,434

1,969

4,245 Proceeds from insurance 1,367

(5)

1,367

86 Proceeds from notes receivable 70

59

249

229 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets (5,381)

(9,265)

(24,600)

(40,384) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired —

—

—

(29,000) Net cash used in investing activities (3,925)

(7,777)

(21,015)

(64,824) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from debt obligations —

—

22,657

11,595 Payments on debt obligations (5,864)

(4,219)

(23,001)

(15,650) Purchase of treasury stock (7,831)

(2,125)

(20,606)

(2,223) Payment of dividends (628)

(566)

(2,302)

(2,146) Payment of loan origination costs —

—

(290)

(239) Share in return of investment by noncontrolling partner —

—

—

(600) Net cash used in financing activities (14,323)

(6,910)

(23,542)

(9,263) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (2,597)

(2,561)

11,327

(14,957) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 34,947

23,584

21,023

35,980 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 32,350

$ 21,023

$ 32,350

$ 21,023

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,350

$ 21,023 Receivables, net 5,563

9,846 Current portion of notes receivable 269

249 Inventories 4,676

4,412 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,427

1,943 Total current assets 47,285

37,473 Property and equipment, net 280,075

282,705 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 26,231

34,931 Notes receivable, net of current portion 4,174

4,443 Goodwill 61,911

70,772 Intangibles, net 163,461

179,145 Other assets 1,227

1,415 Total assets $ 584,364

$ 610,884







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 5,637

$ 6,111 Accrued liabilities 20,280

16,051 Current portion of debt obligations, net 18,871

22,843 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,290

2,977 Total current liabilities 48,078

47,982 Deferred tax liability, net 22,693

29,143 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs 219,326

216,908 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 30,759

35,175 Other long-term liabilities 398

352 Total liabilities 321,254

329,560







Commitments and contingencies













Equity





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 90

94 Additional paid-in capital 61,511

80,437 Retained earnings 201,759

201,050 Total RCIHH stockholders' equity 263,360

281,581 Noncontrolling interests (250)

(257) Total equity 263,110

281,324 Total liabilities and equity $ 584,364

$ 610,884

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA













Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 244

$ 2,191

$ 3,011

$ 29,246 Income tax expense (benefit) (788)

(601)

(410)

6,846 Interest expense, net 4,062

4,126

16,197

15,538 Depreciation and amortization 3,757

4,043

15,395

15,151 Impairment of assets 12,553

9,336

38,517

12,629 Settlement of lawsuits 212

576

520

3,759 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (2,320)

10

(2,140)

(682) Loss (gain) on insurance (327)

14

(327)

(77) Stock-based compensation 470

471

1,882

2,588 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,863

$ 20,166

$ 72,645

$ 84,998















Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income













Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders $ 244

$ 2,191

$ 3,011

$ 29,246 Amortization of intangibles 597

806

2,494

3,528 Impairment of assets 12,553

9,336

38,517

12,629 Settlement of lawsuits 212

576

520

3,759 Stock-based compensation 470

471

1,882

2,588 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (2,320)

10

(2,140)

(682) Loss (gain) on insurance (327)

14

(327)

(77) Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance 143

(176)

143

(176) Net income tax effect 3,065

(2,810)

(410)

(5,068) Non-GAAP net income $ 14,637

$ 10,418

$ 43,690

$ 45,747















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted

earnings per share













Diluted shares 9,006,014

9,417,166

9,250,245

9,335,983 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.03

$ 0.23

$ 0.33

$ 3.13 Amortization of intangibles 0.07

0.09

0.27

0.38 Impairment of assets 1.39

0.99

4.16

1.35 Settlement of lawsuits 0.02

0.06

0.06

0.40 Stock-based compensation 0.05

0.05

0.20

0.28 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (0.26)

—

(0.23)

(0.07) Loss (gain) on insurance (0.04)

—

(0.04)

(0.01) Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance 0.02

(0.02)

0.02

(0.02) Net income tax effect 0.34

(0.30)

(0.04)

(0.54) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.63

$ 1.11

$ 4.72

$ 4.90















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income













Income from operations $ 3,519

$ 5,644

$ 18,805

$ 51,484 Amortization of intangibles 597

806

2,494

3,528 Impairment of assets 12,553

9,336

38,517

12,629 Settlement of lawsuits 212

576

520

3,759 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (2,320)

10

(2,140)

(682) Loss (gain) on insurance (327)

14

(327)

(77) Stock-based compensation 470

471

1,882

2,588 Non-GAAP operating income $ 14,704

$ 16,857

$ 59,751

$ 73,229















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin













GAAP operating margin 4.8 %

7.5 %

6.4 %

17.5 % Amortization of intangibles 0.8 %

1.1 %

0.8 %

1.2 % Impairment of assets 17.1 %

12.4 %

13.0 %

4.3 % Settlement of lawsuits 0.3 %

0.8 %

0.2 %

1.3 % Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (3.2) %

— %

(0.7) %

(0.2) % Loss (gain) on insurance (0.4) %

— %

(0.1) %

— % Stock-based compensation 0.6 %

0.6 %

0.6 %

0.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 20.1 %

22.4 %

20.2 %

24.9 %















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,651

$ 12,126

$ 55,884

$ 59,130 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 2,483

1,005

7,463

5,954 Free cash flow $ 13,168

$ 11,121

$ 48,421

$ 53,176

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)









































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations $ 13,064

$ (2,517)

$ 58

$ (7,086)

$ 3,519

$ 12,060

$ 1,179

$ (793)

$ (6,802)

$ 5,644 Amortization of intangibles 576

11

—

10

597

617

30

155

4

806 Impairment of assets 7,039

5,514

—

—

12,553

8,522

—

814

—

9,336 Settlement of lawsuits 157

25

—

30

212

378

198

—

—

576 Stock-based compensation —

—

—

470

470

—

—

—

471

471 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets 14

(2,332)

—

(2)

(2,320)

—

11

—

(1)

10 Loss (gain) on insurance (327)

—

—

—

(327)

—

—

—

14

14 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 20,523

$ 701

$ 58

$ (6,578)

$ 14,704

$ 21,577

$ 1,418

$ 176

$ (6,314)

$ 16,857







































GAAP operating margin 21.5 %

(21.1) %

8.8 %

(9.7) %

4.8 %

19.8 %

8.7 %

(109.1) %

(9.0) %

7.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 33.8 %

5.9 %

8.8 %

(9.0) %

20.1 %

35.4 %

10.4 %

24.2 %

(8.4) %

22.4 %









































For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations $ 58,094

$ (10,646)

$ (523)

$ (28,120)

$ 18,805

$ 73,187

$ 6,502

$ (1,446)

$ (26,759)

$ 51,484 Amortization of intangibles 2,334

137

—

23

2,494

2,497

530

484

17

3,528 Impairment of assets 22,691

15,826

—

—

38,517

11,815

—

814

—

12,629 Settlement of lawsuits 465

25

—

30

520

3,552

207

—

—

3,759 Stock-based compensation —

—

—

1,882

1,882

—

—

—

2,588

2,588 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets (56)

(2,322)

—

238

(2,140)

(734)

77

—

(25)

(682) Gain on insurance (327)

—

—

—

(327)

(48)

—

—

(29)

(77) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 83,201

$ 3,020

$ (523)

$ (25,947)

$ 59,751

$ 90,269

$ 7,316

$ (148)

$ (24,208)

$ 73,229







































GAAP operating margin 23.8 %

(21.0) %

(45.0) %

(9.5) %

6.4 %

30.9 %

11.7 %

(109.6) %

(9.1) %

17.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 34.1 %

6.0 %

(45.0) %

(8.8) %

20.2 %

38.1 %

13.1 %

(11.2) %

(8.2) %

24.9 %

