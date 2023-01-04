RCI to Participate in Granite Research Virtual Conference January 11-12, 2023

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced CEO Eric Langan and CFO Bradley Chhay will participate in the Granite Research Virtual Conference Series on January 11 and 12, 2023, starting at 10 AM ET on both days.

Mr. Langan and Mr. Chhay will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings by appointment only. To schedule a meeting, please contact Rob McGuire at [email protected] or Gary Fishman at [email protected].