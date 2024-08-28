RCI Wins Three Top Industry Awards, Including Scarlett's Cabaret Miami for Overall Club of the Year

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

Aug 28, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced two clubs and a club general manager won top awards at the Annual Gentlemen's Club EXPO last night in Dallas.

  • Scarlett's Cabaret Miami was named "Overall Club of the Year"
  • Country Rock Cabaret St. Louis was named "Small Club of the Year" in the Midwest Region
  • Heidi Santanello of Diamond Cabaret St. Louis was named "General Manager of the Year"

Produced by ED Publications, EXPO is the adult nightclub industry's only national convention. Awards are based on voting by approximately 3,000 industry professionals.

"These awards validate the great work our people do providing great hospitality and entertainment," said Ed Anakar, President of RCI Management Services, Inc. "This is well-deserved recognition for Scarlett's, which has always been among the best clubs in the US. Country Rock Cabaret St. Louis is a fantastic Midwest destination. We're proud of Heidi's success as a GM."

Opened in 1998, Scarlett's Cabaret Miami (https://www.scarlettscabaret.com) is known as the premier South Florida cabaret / nightclub hybrid with a recently added top-rated steakhouse and lounge.

Santanello has been GM of Diamond Cabaret St. Louis (https://www.diamondcabaretstlouis.com) since 2021 and has been in the industry for 33 years. "Heidi's warm and welcoming nature makes every guest feel valued," said Anakar. "If you ask the staff to describe her in three words, they would say: role model, dedicated, and compassionate."

Minutes from downtown St. Louis, Country Rock St. Louis (https://www.countryrockcabaret.com) is an inviting, friendly club with the relaxed feel of old time rock and roll and country music.

