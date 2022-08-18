RCI's Tootsie's Cabaret Miami Named "Overall Club of the Year" at Industry Convention

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today announced Tootsie's Cabaret Miami – the largest adult night club in America – was named "Overall Club of the Year" at the 2022 Gentlemen's Club EXPO this week in Las Vegas. Produced by ED Publications, EXPO is the adult nightclub industry's only national convention. Awards are based on voting by approximately 3,000 industry professionals.

"We appreciate the industry for recognizing our efforts," said Ed Anakar, President of RCI Management Services, Inc. "We've been so fortunate to be surrounded by a solid team that thrives on going above and beyond to make Tootsie's the best. It's such a large operation that everybody — from the front to the back of the house — plays a significant role. They all do it well. That's what makes Tootsie's an amazing powerhouse."

Tootsie's has evolved from being a large gentlemen's club to the 74,000 square foot adult entertainment nightclub it is today, attracting men, women and couples as guests. "In 2020, right before the pandemic and the pro-football championship in Miami, we made considerable upgrades to the lighting and sound," Mr. Anakar said. "During the pandemic shutdown, we made other upgrades to refresh Tootsie's and make it look newer.

"When you walk in, the size of the stage alone is a wow factor. It's a massive part of the club now. We also enhanced the live show, bringing in aerialists and other music acts. That's been a considerable part of our success, particularly as more people and companies have been moving to South Florida."

