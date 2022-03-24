RCLCO Fund Advisors Signs on to United Nations Supported Principles for Responsible Investing

RFA firmly committed to integrating environmental, social, and governance considerations PRI champions into the recommendations it gives its investment management client base

BETHESDA, Md., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCLCO Fund Advisors ("RFA") announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

"RFA has made a long-standing effort to promote sustainable investment practices in all of its advisory capacities," said Taylor Mammen, Chief Executive Officer of RFA. "As advisors and fiduciaries to our growing client base, we are committed to consideration of all factors that can impact investment performance, and increasingly ESG-related opportunities are at the top of that list. Aligning RFA with the PRI's principles is a natural evolution of our responsibilities to our clients, and to resilient investment practices."

"In order to align ourselves with the PRI, RFA undertook a series of efforts to integrate ESG into the investment process," said Cyndi Thomas, Managing Director of RFA. "The long-term and intergenerational outlook of many of our clients dictates an expanding investment lens. We intend to be at the forefront of ESG integration so that our clients can continue to maximize risk adjusted returns well into the future."

"We are pleased to welcome RCLCO as a PRI signatory," commented David Atkin, CEO of the PRI. "We look forward to working alongside the organisation to further its important work on responsible investment in the future."

The United Nations-supported PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment, and works to support its growing international network of investor signatories in incorporating environmental, social and governance factors into their investment and ownership decisions. Signing the internationally recognized Principles for Responsible Investment allows an organization to publicly demonstrate its commitment to responsible investment and places it at the heart of a global community seeking to build a more sustainable financial system.

About RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA):

Established in 2011 and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor since 2014, RFA advises institutional investors on real estate investments through its analytical rigor, highly customized client-centric service, and impassioned search for alignment. With over $75 billion in real estate assets under advisement, RFA's diverse and experienced team offers a differentiated approach to real estate investing to address the unique challenges faced by institutional investors through its focus on demand-driven investing, real estate operations, and partnership alignment. Learn more at www.rclco.com/rfa . RFA is an affiliate of RCLCO, which since 1967, has leveraged quantitative analytics and a strategic planning framework to assist real estate developers, investors, public institutions, and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development.

