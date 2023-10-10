RCLCO Management Consulting and CEL Compensation Advisors Announce a Combined Compensation Consulting Practice, Bringing Together the Industry Leaders in Real Estate Talent Management

The New Partnership Allows for an Enhanced Set of Human Capital Consulting Services, Leveraging the Industry's Best-In-Class Compensation & Benefits Survey

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate consulting firm RCLCO Real Estate Consulting announced today a new partnership with CEL Compensation Advisors, LLC (CEL) to expand and enhance its industry-leading talent management practice, building the CEL annual Real Estate Compensation & Benefits Survey and its compensation consulting practice, and RCLCO's management consulting and executive search practices.

"This partnership expands upon RCLCO's mission of helping clients make strategic, effective, and enduring decisions about real estate," said Adam Ducker, Chief Executive Officer of RCLCO. "As we expand our broad spectrum of organizational development resources, we are excited to meet our clients' full set of talent management needs with comprehensive compensation resources and solutions. Retaining and attracting talent is a cornerstone of the real estate industry, and by integrating CEL Compensation Advisors on this important matter, we can be much more impactful for our clients." new compensation consulting services include: compensation benchmarking and incentive plan design; long-term incentive strategies; executive compensation review and governance; Board of Director compensation program design; and performance metrics and benchmarking.

The Real Estate Compensation & Benefits Survey is the national standard for the real estate industry. Since 1989, the annual publication has provided accurate and timely compensation resources to thousands of users. No other survey is as comprehensive or offers equivalent depth based upon so many years of results. The Survey incorporates over 190 positions and nearly 400 participant companies in the office, industrial, retail, residential, and advisory sectors, including public and private companies engaged in investment, management, development, construction, leasing and many other real estate functions. The Survey's long-term sponsorship by NAIOP and NAA has ensured its reach to a wide breadth of participating companies. Now through this new partnership, the number of survey respondents is expected to grow, expanding data analytics, benchmarking, and reporting even further. With such comprehensive data and decades of client compensation evaluations, RCLCO and CEL are setting the industry-standard on commercial and residential real estate compensation and talent management best practices. The 2023 survey results will be released later this month. To be notified of its release, please submit your contact information for our notification list here.

Chris Lee, President and CEO of CEL & Associates, Inc. noted, "The Real Estate Compensation & Benefits Survey has been an invaluable resource for the industry that has driven our compensation consulting practice for several decades - this partnership allows us to combine resources to elevate outcomes to the next level." Managing Partner Jim Wright will continue to lead the growing practice. Leaders of both RCLCO and CEL will be hosting a live webinar on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 9:15am Pacific/12:15pm Eastern to discuss challenges real estate companies are facing today regarding talent management, trends in employee and executive compensation, as well as to answer live questions from the audience. To register for this webinar, please fill out the form online.

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO Real Estate Consulting has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions, and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over 55 years and thousands of projects, RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. Within the firm, RCLCO Management Consulting focuses on organizational consulting, strategic planning, capital, portfolio and operational strategy, as well as executive search for real estate companies, and now compensation consulting. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, Austin, TX, and Denver, CO. To learn more about RCLCO, visit www.rclco.com.

About CEL Compensation Advisors

Since its formation in 1994, CEL Compensation Advisors, as a division of CEL & Associates, Inc., has become a leading compensation advisor to real estate firms nationwide. Covering the office, industrial, retail, multifamily, and advisory sectors, CEL Compensation Advisors' insights, decades of experience, data, advice and guidance has been a valued resource for real estate firms nationwide. Seeking to accelerate its continued growth and opportunities, the partnership with RCLCO will bring added resources and opportunities to what has become the nations' largest real estate and benefits database.

