RCLCO Real Estate Advisors Releases 2020 Annual STEM Job Growth Index (STEMdex) To Identify Future Employment Trends

BETHESDA, Md., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, a leading national real estate advisory firm, announced today that the metro areas of Charlotte, Austin, Denver, Seattle and Raleigh have topped their 2020 STEM Job Growth Index (STEMdex), published annually in partnership with office investment management firm CapRidge Partners. The STEMdex tracks STEM job growth momentum across the country. Rather than simply identifying where STEM jobs are today, the STEMdex seeks to understand where they might be going in the future.

Key changes noted regarding the 2020 listing include:

Charlotte shoots to the top

shoots to the top Orlando and Portland are in the top 10 for the first time

and are in the top 10 for the first time Indianapolis , Tampa and San Antonio appear on the list for the first time

"Quality of life, favorable cost of doing business, and strong job markets - especially STEM jobs - are the leading indicators for healthy investment markets," said Adam Ducker, Senior Managing Director of RCLCO. "Understanding where these jobs exist today and where they may concentrate tomorrow is essential to decision makers and real estate investors, as STEM jobs will likely play an even more significant role in economic growth in a post-COVID world. We would expect to see regions with more STEM jobs recover from this recession much faster than regions whose jobs are more concentrated in effected industries."

The economic impacts of COVID-19 have caused the United States to enter a recession, however STEM jobs, with their historically lower rates of unemployment and higher wages, may prove to be more resilient, as many are better-equipped to transition toward remote working.

Read the full report online at: https://www.rclco.com/publication/2020-stem-job-growth-index/

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at entity, portfolio, or project levels. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, and Austin, TX.

