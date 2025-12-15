RD Management Announces Completion of Major Redevelopment at Casselberry Exchange Shopping Center, Welcomes New BJ's Wholesale Club

CASSELBERRY, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RD Management LLC, one of the nation's leading privately held real estate owners, today announced the completion of a major redevelopment project at Casselberry Exchange Shopping Center, anchored by a new BJ's Wholesale Club spanning 104,055 square feet.

RD Management acquired Casselberry Exchange in October 2024, when the center was just 23% occupied with approximately 90,000 square feet of vacant space. Since then, the company has invested more than $6 million to reconfigure and revitalize the property. The transformation includes upgraded parking areas, modern lighting, refreshed landscaping, and extensive infrastructure improvements that have significantly enhanced the overall shopping experience.

In addition to the new BJ's Wholesale Club, RD Management has secured commitments for all remaining retail units at Casselberry Exchange. The center is expected to reach 100% occupancy by early 2026, marking a full turnaround from its previously underutilized state.

"Casselberry Exchange's redevelopment is a great example of RD Management's value-add investment strategy and our ability to revitalize key neighborhood centers," said Michael Carroll, Co-CEO of RD Management LLC. "We're proud to strengthen our long-standing relationship with BJ's Wholesale Club while bringing enhanced retail options and convenience to the Casselberry community."

Richard Birdoff, Co-CEO of RD Management LLC, added, "The City of Casselberry has been a valued partner in this project, and with their pro-business approach, they allowed this redevelopment to be completed in an expedited manner."

RD Management's partnership with BJ's Wholesale Club spans multiple locations nationwide, underscoring the company's commitment to collaborating with leading national retailers to drive growth, revitalization, and community engagement.

About RD Management LLC

RD Management owns and operates over 150+ properties nationwide, spanning retail, mixed-use, residential, and healthcare sectors. With decades of experience and a focus on long-term value creation, the company continues to invest in transforming properties that serve as key destinations within their communities.

For more information about RD Management LLC and its retail portfolio, please visit www.rdmanagement.com

