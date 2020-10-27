RDA Achieves a Milestone in Content Hub Specialization

The Sitecore Practice Specialization Framework (PSF) is a way to surface and highlight Partners' product skills and capabilities, giving partners and customers a head start on project success. This Content Hub-ready designation enables Sitecore customers to recognize a specialized solutions partner, increasing customer confidence and reducing project risks to help maximize ROI.

"RDA's extensive experience with content management systems coupled with our 30-day Content Hub Quick Start program enables our clients to manage every aspect of the content lifecycle, offering a platform that lets marketers build, share, and deploy content at a highly efficient level." Tom Cole, President and CEO of RDA.

"Sitecore welcomes RDA to the list of Partners who have been awarded the Sitecore Content Hub practice specialization. Not only does this achievement reflect a significant investment of time and resources, it highlights a level of commitment appreciated and welcomed by Sitecore and customers" Patrick Schweizer , VP, Global Sales and Partner Operations

RDA's Sitecore Content Hub experts will be presenting at this year's Sitecore Symposium. Click here to see more information on the digital event.

About RDA

RDA builds competitive agility. As a leading provider of digital experience and intelligent automation platforms, RDA enables enterprise teams to capture new revenue and drive out unnecessary cost. Leading brands––including Five Guys, Pandora, Kimberly-Clark, Tessco, Acuity Brands, and Georgia Pacific – have trusted RDA to drive new channels of revenue while becoming more agile. RDA is an award-winning Sitecore Platinum Partner with specializations in Sitecore Content Hub and Sitecore Experience Commerce, 4X Microsoft Gold Partner of the Year, Salesforce Consulting Partner, and UiPath Gold Partner. Visit www.rdacorp.com

