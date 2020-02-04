RDA's Walt Rolle and Jaina Baumgartner Win Sitecore Most Valuable Professional Awards

Recognizing professionals within the Sitecore community who actively apply their talent and expertise to help others best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences, the MVP program is now in its 14 th year. Of more than 13,000 certified developers and over 24,000 active community participants, the 316 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year's MVPs were selected for the quality, quantity and impact of the contributions they made in 2019, including the sharing of product expertise and mastery of the Sitecore platform to support both partners and customers.

"We are grateful to Sitecore for acknowledging our team's community contributions. Many of our clients struggle to realize the benefits of their digital marketing investments. Our Sitecore Strategy MVPs drive use of the platform features focused on getting real, tangible returns through clear digital roadmaps and our Sitecore optimization services," said Tom Cole, CEO of RDA.

"Sitecore MVPs stand out as leaders within the community for their passion and willingness to invest their own time with contributions ranging from educational blogs, videos, podcasts and speaking engagements to community engagement and support on social media and forums. They are an invaluable resource and important part of the Sitecore user experience, for which we are truly grateful," said Pieter Brinkman, Senior Director of Technical Marketing at Sitecore.

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP site: http://mvp.sitecore.com.

About RDA

RDA builds competitive agility. As a leading provider of digital experience and intelligent automation platforms, RDA enables enterprise teams to capture new revenue and drive out unnecessary cost. Leading brands – including Five Guys, Pandora, Kimberly-Clark, Tessco, Acuity Brands, and Georgia Pacific – have trusted RDA to drive new channels of revenue while becoming more agile. RDA is an award-winning Sitecore Partner, 4X Microsoft Gold Partner of the Year, Salesforce Consulting Partner, and UiPath Gold Partner. Visit www.rdacorp.com.

