RDX Completes Acquisition of Navisite

PITTSBURGH and STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RDX, one of the largest independent cloud, database and application managed service providers, and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) announced today that RDX has completed the acquisition of Navisite LLC from Charter. The Navisite acquisition increases the depth of RDX's customer base, expands its global network of data centers and adds hundreds of certified experts in cloud-based infrastructure and application managed services. In short, this acquisition solidifies RDX's global scale and rounds out its service offering to meet the current and future technology needs of the customers it serves.

"We are building RDX into a next-generation cloud provider, with a unique portfolio of business-centric strategy and services," said RDX Chief Executive Officer Mark Clayman. "Our goal is to enable enterprises to shed the constraints of legacy IT, so they can move to a cloud-driven model of innovation, insight and enablement that drives their revenue, margins and return on investment."

"We thank our colleagues at Navisite for their hard work and dedication and wish them well as they join the RDX team," said Phil Meeks, EVP and President, Spectrum Enterprise. "With its shared mission, RDX will benefit from Navisite's contributions as a trusted cloud service provider to its clients and this divestiture will accelerate Spectrum Enterprise's execution of its strategy to serve America's largest businesses and communications service providers as a national provider of scalable fiber-based technology solutions."

To accelerate its transformation, RDX has acquired three companies over the past seven months. In addition to Navisite, in February 2019, RDX acquired database-as-a-service provider ClearDB, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) database migration and management specialists clckwrk. "Backed by Madison Dearborn Partners, we have made a number of highly strategic acquisitions to fill our comprehensive portfolio of mission-critical services and expertise," said RDX President and Chief Operating Officer Gina Murphy. "Our mission is clear: build the premier global technology services provider that is capable of managing the most complex and mission-critical IT environments."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About RDX

RDX is a premier cloud managed service provider with thousands of customers worldwide. With a service offering spanning all IT environments - on-premise, hosted, cloud and multi-/hybrid cloud - RDX enables its customers to shed the constraints of legacy IT, so they can move to a cloud-driven model of innovation, insight and enablement that drives revenue, margins and ROI. More information is available at https://www.rdx.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Charter provides a full range of advanced residential broadband services, including Spectrum TV® programming, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Under the Spectrum Business® brand, Charter provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium-sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Through the Spectrum Enterprise brand, Charter is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at newsroom.charter.com.

