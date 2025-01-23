RDX-N™ provides game-changing Nitrogen Optimization for Agriculture

BURLEY, Idaho, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade of painstaking research has culminated in the development of RDX-N™, revolutionary nitrogen optimization technology from Redox Bio-Nutrients now available to growers everywhere.

RDX-N™ is a stable, botanical extract biostimulant combined with organic carbon compounds that stimulate better nitrogen metabolism in the plant itself. Optimizing nitrogen use is essential for peak plant performance, including improving crop quality and increased crop yields.

A decade in development, RDX-N™ provides nitrogen optimization unlike anything in the marketplace. Post this RDX-N™ provides revolutionary nitrogen optimization.

"I'm extremely excited about what this new techology offers," remarked Redox Owner and CEO, Darin Moon. "It's unlike anything in the marketplace and will help growers achieve plant charge balance, the single most important thing you can do for year-over-year success in the field."

RDX-N™ has a patent-pending combination of biostimulants that increase nitrogen optimization, including a 50-percent efficiency gain in synthetic liquid nitrogen applications, while maintaining peak production and quality.

"Information from independent researchers, university affiliates, and from growers has confirmed the research we have conducted in our greenhouse and on the research farm," said Redox Director of Research, Dr. Gifford Gillette. "Measures of redox potential (i.e., Eh) from multiple crops and locations also confirms that RDX-N™ plays a major role in achieving plant charge balance."

Redox Bio-Nutrients LLC is a family-owned and operated plant bio-nutrition company that has provided unparalleled carbon-based nutrition with bio-stimulants to agriculture and turf throughout the U.S. and internationally for more than 30 years. Key benefits from Redox nutrition include soil health, root growth, abiotic stress defense and efficient nutrient uptake.

SOURCE Redox Bio-Nutrients