Re-Bath Builds on Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Growth, Strengthening Franchise Development in 2023

America's Largest Bathroom Remodeler in Prime Position for Expansion with New Partnerships & Strategic Initiatives

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling company, is poised for an impressive 2023 following a record-breaking 2022 with double digit same-store-sales growth alongside 12 franchise openings and 16 signed agreements. With large retailer partnerships contributing to the brand's overall strength, Re-Bath aims to award 25 franchisees in the year ahead that will grow its unit count to 149.

Large retail partnerships have proven successful for Re-Bath's overall growth and market share gains, driving nearly a 31% year-over-year increase in systemwide franchise installed sales. In 2022, Re-Bath gained another big-box retail partner in the home improvement space. Not only are these partnerships with top-tier retailers helping to elevate brand awareness, but they are also contributing to franchisee's bottom line, making Re-Bath's franchise opportunity an attractive investment.

Per Re-Bath's Franchise Disclosure Document, franchisees with territories between 1.25 and 2.5 million people had average revenues of over $2.8 million in 2021, up over 21% from 2020*.

"Re-Bath is riding a wave of momentum as we inch closer to our goal of becoming a billion-dollar-company over the next several years," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "Key to achieving this milestone will be strategic, continued focus on partnering with exceptional franchisees, strengthening our world-class corporate support, and enhancing the customer-service experience with new technology innovation. Combined, these efforts will help propel Re-Bath to a household name across the country."

As the largest bathroom remodeling company in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide. Helping fuel these development efforts is newly appointed Vice President of Franchise Development, Adam Petersen, who joins the team with over 15 years of sales experience and over 10 years of experience in the franchise industry.

The success achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath recently earned the No. 283 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List and was recognized as No. 1 in the "Best Bathroom Renovations" category on Bob Vila's 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking.

"As our brand gains more accolades, we remain committed to the foundational elements that will drive sustained performance," added Hillier. "Having a superior product and service gives you the basic foundation you need to scale, but from there, our team must continue to produce the best-in-class tools to support our franchisees. We've built an incredible infrastructure for growth and by partnering with like-minded franchisees who see the strength in the brand, we'll become an unstoppable force."

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com/ or call 888-454-8842.

*The figures reflect average and median sales revenue and average gross profits for 36 Re-Bath franchised businesses with territories of between 1.25 million and 2.5 million residents, and which were in operation for at least one year. These averages and medians are based on a 52-week fiscal period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Of these 36 franchised businesses, 11 (or 31%) attained or exceeded the average sales revenue and 15 (or 42%) attained or exceeded the average gross profit. Some outlets have sold this amount. Individual results may vary. There is no assurance that you will sell as much as the average. See the Re-Bath 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document for details.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

