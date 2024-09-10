Re-Bath Franchisee Reinvests in the Brand with New Signed Agreement in Palm Springs

America's Largest Bathroom Remodeler Offers ADA-Compliant Remodeling Services to Palm Springs Residents

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, has announced a signed agreement in Palm Springs, CA. With its growing population and need for home renovation services, Palm Springs is a prime area for growth. The bath remodeling market is expected to reach $88.4 billion by 2032, and first-time and existing entrepreneurs are looking to stake their claim with Re-Bath's franchise opportunity.

Behind the Signed Agreement – Current Franchisee, Niko Zavala:

Prior to joining Re-Bath, Zavala worked for his family's construction company before starting a 20-year career at Lowe's, where he worked his way up to Director of Services. During his time at Lowe's, he became familiar with the Re-Bath brand.

Zavala opened his first Re-Bath in Temecula in 2020 and decided to reinvest in the brand because of the supportive corporate team, strong franchise system, and growth potential.

"When I opened my first Re-Bath in Temecula, my goal was always to expand into Palm Springs," said Zavala. "While my previous experience provided a solid foundation, it was the support from the corporate team and network of fellow franchisees that empowered me to achieve success. With their ongoing guidance and resources, I'm excited to continue expanding throughout Southern California."

With more than 150,000 franchise businesses and an output of $161.9 billion, the western region of the U.S. marks a great opportunity for aspiring franchisees.

"Niko's proven success in Temecula, combined with his extensive background in home improvement, makes him the perfect fit to bring our top-notch services to the Palm Springs area," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "His decision to open a second location is a testament to the value of Re-Bath's franchise opportunity, and we're confident that his expertise and dedication will drive continued growth and deliver exceptional results for our customers."

As the largest bathroom remodeling company in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

The impressive growth achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath recently earned the No. 192 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List and was recognized as No. 1 in the "Best Bathroom Renovations" category on Bob Vila's 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking. The franchise is building off this momentum for repeated success throughout 2023, with a goal of awarding 25 franchise agreements while strengthening performance and same-store-sales.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 888-454-8842.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

