Re-Bath Builds on East Coast Growth with a Dual Territory Signed Agreement

Franchising Expert Invests in America's Largest Bathroom Remodeler to Expand in New York Territories

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, has announced a two-territory signed agreement in the New York market servicing Suffolk County, Long Island and Westchester County, New York. With large retailer partnerships contributing to the brand's growth and market share gains driving nearly a 31% YOY increase in systemwide sales, prospective franchisees are flocking to the franchise opportunity. Leadership sees vast opportunity for growth in the East Coast, with more than eight available territories across New York.

Behind the signed agreement is veteran franchise owner Jim Berardi, now a multi-brand and multi-unit franchise owner with the addition of two Re-Bath Franchise territories. Notably, he's previously been a top owner with N-Hance Wood Refinishing. In 2022, Berardi won the N-Hance Service Excellence Award out of 140 franchisees for the best service experience, and has been nominated for the Rising Star award in 2021 and 2022. Being in the home service industry for over 14 years, Berardi currently owns multiple home service businesses and is looking for additional opportunity to expand his franchising success – insert Re-Bath.

In addition to providing homeowners with expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions, Berardi is especially interested in, and dedicated to, providing the elderly with accessibility bathroom solutions for those who are seeking to stay in their homes and gracefully age in place.

"By investing in Re-Bath, I want to provide a professional bathroom remodeling experience to those aging in place with an easy bathroom remodel from design to completion in half the time than our competitors," said Berardi. "With Re-Bath's national notoriety and established culture, I am truly excited to invest in a franchise that has an immense amount of support for their franchisees."

As the largest bathroom remodeling company in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

"Jim Berardi has proven to be the perfect addition to our brand with his past success in the home service industry," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "We are excited to have him join our franchise system and continue to expand the New York area. There is great opportunity for continued growth across the region with a large population we currently aren't reaching."

With this signed agreement, development is set to launch in May in Suffolk County, Long Island and in Westchester County, NY (which includes Westchester County, Rockland, and Putnam Counties). Re-Bath is additionally looking for franchise partners to expand into the five boroughs of New York City (The Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island) with possible development in a total of five territories, one territory per borough. Leadership also sees opportunity available for potential franchisees to invest in upstate New York in Buffalo, Syracuse, and Rochester.

Helping fuel these development efforts is newly appointed Vice President of Franchise Development, Adam Petersen, who joins the team with over 15 years of sales experience and over 10 years of experience in the franchise industry.

The impressive growth achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath recently earned the No. 283 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List and was recognized as No. 1 in the "Best Bathroom Renovations" category on Bob Vila's 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking. The franchise is building off this momentum for repeated success throughout 2023, with a goal of awarding 25 franchise agreements while strengthening performance and same-store-sales.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com/ or call 888-454-8842.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

