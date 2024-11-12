Re-Bath Franchisees Expand Services to Maine for the First Time with New Signed Agreement

Husband-Wife Team Strengthen Presence of One of America's Largest Bathroom Remodelers in the Northeast

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the bathroom remodeling industry continues to see steady growth, Re-Bath is capitalizing on the need for its services by expanding to Maine for the first time. The brand announced a new signed agreement to bring its services to Portland, Maine and surrounding communities. Co-owners Bill Trombly Jr. and Cristina Velez, who have successfully operated Re-Bath in New Hampshire, view Portland as the perfect place to grow their portfolio and bring their family-oriented approach to a new market.

About the Franchisees – A Family Operation:

Bill Trombly Jr. is a third-generation plumber with decades of experience in the plumbing industry. After working for his father's plumbing and heating company for 20 years, he purchased the business in 2006. In early 2024, he sold the company and shifted his focus solely to Re-Bath. Trombly opened Re-Bath New Hampshire in April 2022 , and after quick success looked to expand into other areas of the Northeast.

is a third-generation plumber with decades of experience in the plumbing industry. After working for his father's plumbing and heating company for 20 years, he purchased the business in 2006. In early 2024, he sold the company and shifted his focus solely to Re-Bath. Trombly opened Re-Bath New Hampshire in , and after quick success looked to expand into other areas of the Northeast. Cristina Velez , originally from Colombia , has spent over two decades in higher education, currently serving as the Assistant Dean for the School of Business at Southern New Hampshire University . Her business expertise has been essential to expanding Re-Bath's presence into new markets.

, originally from , has spent over two decades in higher education, currently serving as the Assistant Dean for the School of Business at . Her business expertise has been essential to expanding Re-Bath's presence into new markets. Jordan Trombly, Bill and Cristina's son, has been named General Manager for the new territory in Maine . He recently got his Master's Degree in Business from Southern New Hampshire University , where he got experience as an intern and brand ambassador for Re-Bath.

"We have been wanting to expand into Maine for a long time, and the Re-Bath franchise system helped make that goal a reality," said Bill Trombly. "The support we've received from Re-Bath since day one has been instrumental to our growth, and we're excited to bring our services to the vibrant community up in Maine."

With more than 129,000 franchise businesses and an output of $143.9 billion, the northeast region of the U.S. presents a great opportunity for aspiring franchisees. While Re-Bath views the Northeast a prime area for growth, there are numerous territories available throughout the country.

"After Bill and Cristina's success in New Hampshire, we have no doubt they are ideal franchisees to expand Re-Bath's footprint into Maine for the first time," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "Their deep roots in the Northeast and family-focused approach to running their operation will set them up for success in this new territory. We're thrilled to see them grow within our franchise system and lead the way in expanding our reach to Maine."

As one of the largest bathroom remodeling companies in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

The impressive growth achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath recently earned the No. 192 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400, No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler's 2024 Top 500 Nationals List, and was recognized as No. 1 in the "Best Bathroom Renovations" category on Bob Vila's 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 888-454-8842.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

