Re-Bath Makes a Splash in Little Rock with Grand Re-Opening Weekend Event, Sept. 28-29

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath , the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling company, is hosting a community grand re-opening open house Saturday, September 28 – Sunday, September 29 from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. that will take place at the Little Rock showroom located at 10900 Stagecoach Rd. and the Fort Smith showroom located at 3615 Wheeler Ave. To commemorate the corporate store opening, the one-stop-shop remodeler is offering customers $1,000 off tub or shower updates and $1,500 off full bathroom remodels when purchased throughout the weekend event.

Community members are encouraged to attend the open house and browse the showroom floors to find solutions for design and remodeling needs. Those who attend will be entered into a drawing to win prizes such as an ultimate spa gift basket, gift cards and more.

Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected brand known for providing expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.

"It is a true privilege to re-open to the market that has embraced our brand so well for many years," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "We're now able to call the greater Little Rock area home to our third corporate location as we continue to innovate and evolve to best serve our customers."

Re-Bath Little Rock is operated by local resident, Denton Morrison. A commercial and residential plumber by trade, Morrison wanted a change of pace, using his skillset to beautify homes in the community and bring joy to families throughout the region. Morrison joined the Re-Bath team as an installer and has served customers in Little Rock and Fort Smith for over 12 years. He's excited to spearhead the brand's latest journey toward success while also providing customers the excellent care and service they have come to expect.

"We're eager to begin a new chapter of Re-Bath in Little Rock," said Morrison. "I could not be more thrilled to stay on board and continue to bring high-quality bathroom remodeling services to the community."

Re-Bath has grown to nearly 100 locations in 43 states and continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide. To learn more about Re-Bath and your bathroom remodeling needs, visit https://www.rebath.com/.

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to nearly 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

