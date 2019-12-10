Re-Bath Makes a Splash in San Antonio, Announces Signed Agreement

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath , the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling company, has announced a signed agreement in San Antonio - one of the brand's highest-sales volume territories. The one-stop-shop remodeler is seeking to capitalize on this growth, announcing seven additional available territories across the state as it continues to award franchise opportunities to passionate, eager entrepreneurs.

Re-Bath San Antonio will with join the other 10 thriving locations currently operating in The Lone Star State. New owners Mani and Amar Sidhu plan on opening and offering services to the community in January. The brothers come from an entrepreneurial background, having previously owned and operated Subway franchises and even launched businesses of their own. Both have a strong understanding of the industry and are well-versed in real estate development, construction, remodeling, and financing. Texas remains an attractive growth market for the brand with available territories in Corpus Christi, Beaumont-Port Arthur, and five open territories throughout Houston.

"We were in search of a franchise opportunity that had brand-name recognition, was constantly innovating to exceed market demands, and was rooted in integrity as we searched for the best cultural fit," said Mani. "After doing our due diligence – exploring 65+ franchise brands – we landed on Re-Bath. After speaking with Re-Bath franchisees who are boots on the ground, our interest in the brand was completely validated. That, paired with our knowledge and experience in the growing industry, made Re-Bath the perfect fit. We look forward to offering a tremendous service to San Antonio locals as we open the first of the year."

The home improvement industry is seeing a positive outlook as Metrostudy's Residential Remodeling Index reports an expected average year-over-year increase of 3.2 percent in 2019. Additionally, homeowners are spending more money on home improvement projects causing the industry to surge. According to HomeAdvisor's annual State of Home Spending Report, overall year-over-year spending on home improvement rose 17 percent. Room remodels have been the most popular home improvement project, with bathrooms topping the list for the second consecutive year.

"Texas proves to be economically and socially ripe for a concept like Re-Bath and our array of bathroom remodeling services," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "We've welcomed several tremendously strong franchisees to operate in Texas who have collectively raised the bar when it comes to customer service. We look forward to building on this legacy as we create new opportunities for eager entrepreneurs to develop across the state."

The announcement of franchise development plans throughout Texas and the inked deal in San Antonio builds on Re-Bath's nationwide expansion efforts as it has recently experienced an influx of franchise sales with additional recent signing in Minneapolis, Portland, and Atlanta.

Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected brand known for providing expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.

As the largest bathroom remodeling company in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth. The company has grown to nearly 100 locations in 43 states and continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to nearly 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

