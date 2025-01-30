RE: Koi Computers Leverages Latest AMD EPYC 9005 Series Processors Offering Leadership Performance and Density for AI-Driven Data Center Workloads

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi Computers, a leading turnkey high performance server and cluster provider for the federal government, just launched a line of enterprise servers supporting the new 5th Generation AMD EPYC Processors for AI-Driven Data Center workloads.

Powering the new generation of data-intensive AI enabled applications, AMD EPYC processor-based servers offer strong value propositions to suit a vast array of customer types and solution needs. Built on the AMD "Zen 5" architecture, these processors deliver impressive performance and energy efficiency for a wide range of workloads, from AI and cloud infrastructure to demanding business-critical applications. The EPYC 9005 family of processors offers a comprehensive range of core counts (up to 192 cores), frequencies (up to 5GHz) and expansive cache capacities providing optimized solutions for diverse data center needs.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with AMD and launch solutions featuring the latest AMD EPYC 9005 series processors," said Catherine Ho, Vice President of Federal Business Development. "Koi Computers has been delivering TAA compliant and fully integrated AMD EPYC processor-based HPC clusters to our Federal Government customers for years and we are excited to bring this unmatched and leading-edge technology to the government market."

To learn more about Koi Computers' new severs supporting AMD EPYC 9005 series processor, please visit: https://www.koicomputers.com/partners/amd-data-center-solutions/amd-epyc-9005-series-processors/

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company's world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today's needs and tomorrow's vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts and the 2nd Generation Information Technology Blanket Purchase Agreement (2GIT BPA). To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: [email protected] or visit https://www.koicomputers.com.

