REACH by RentCafe Is a 2023 Google Premier Partner

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH by RentCafe® has earned the Google Premier Partner badge for the sixth year in a row. The digital marketing agency is part of the Yardi® family of brands. It first received the Google Premier Partner badge in recognition of its search engine achievements in 2017.

REACH provides PPC, SEO, reputation management and social media services to property management businesses across the U.S. It also offers ILS advertising and marketing analytics solutions.

Google Premier Partner status is awarded to the top 3% of participating partners on an annual basis, making it the most exclusive tier of the Google Partners program. Premier Partners must demonstrate ad expertise and sustained campaign success as well as client growth and retention.

"Our Google Ads certified specialists create pay-per-click campaigns to match the unique needs of each community and brand," said Catriona Orosco, director of REACH. "Being awarded Google Premier Partner status for a sixth time confirms we're driving results for our clients. We couldn't be prouder of our team."

The agency's performance track record is strong. For reference, the 2022 WordStream Google Ads Benchmark Report found the average click-through rate for the real estate industry is 8.55%. In the same time period, REACH PPC campaigns had an average click-through rate of 18.23% -- more than double the industry average.

Some of the top names in multifamily choose REACH as their marketing agency. Clients include Fogelman, The Management Group and Towne Properties.

As a 2023 Premier Partner, REACH has access to a wide range of program benefits, like product betas and insights briefings.

