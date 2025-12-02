Yardi Launches Yardi MH Manager for Institutional Manufactured Housing Operators

A new all-in-one enterprise solution aims to resolve age-old issues in community management

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is excited to announce the launch of Yardi® MH Manager, a purpose-built software solution designed to meet the unique operational needs of large-scale manufactured housing communities. With intuitive dashboards, mobile capabilities, real-time reporting and seamless integration with other Yardi solutions for marketing, CRM, screening, energy, procurement, construction and more, MH Manager delivers a modern, scalable approach to community management.

Promotional graphic for Yardi MH Manager software showing a tablet with a performance dashboard displaying property management metrics, alongside bold text reading ‘TOTAL CONTROL.’

"Manufactured housing operators have long been underserved by technology," said Tanner Buuck, sales manager for MH at Yardi. "MH Manager changes that by offering a comprehensive, modern solution backed by Yardi's decades of experience and innovation."

The platform is already earning praise for its ability to simplify complex tasks and reduce administrative burdens, allowing staff to focus more on resident satisfaction and community growth.

"Yardi MH Manager is a game-changer for operators looking to modernize and elevate their operations," said Rob Teel, CEO at Yardi. "Built on the industry-leading Yardi Voyager® platform and AI-enabled through Yardi Virtuoso, it gives clients the confidence to scale and succeed."

Yardi MH Manager is now available for manufactured housing operators nationwide. To learn more, watch the video overview or contact a representative for a demo.

