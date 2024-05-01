REACH by RentCafe Unveils AI Marketing Innovations at AIM

Multifamily marketing agency powered by Yardi to preview new technology in Huntington Beach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH by RentCafe®, a multifamily digital marketing agency, is set to unveil a new content engine and the latest AI-powered marketing tools at the upcoming Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM) in Huntington Beach, California, May 5-8. As the title sponsor of AIM since 2018, REACH remains committed to providing property management companies with proven marketing strategies, services and tools for success.

Revolutionizing multifamily marketing with advanced AI

REACH by RentCafe®, a multifamily digital marketing agency, is set to unveil a new content engine and the latest AI-powered marketing tools at the upcoming Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM) in Huntington Beach, California, May 5-8.

Attendees can get a glimpse into the future of marketing at the REACH and RentCafe.com booth. This includes exploring new AI-powered tools like a generative content engine that creates copy for websites, blogs and Google Business Profile posts.

REACH will also preview an advertising planner designed to help clients optimize budgets and tour building interface created in conjunction with LCP Media.

"We're excited to share our advancements in AI marketing technology at AIM," says Esther Bonardi, vice president at REACH. "The new content engine is a game-changer, allowing apartment brands to create quality content more efficiently and engage renters more effectively."

Striking the right balance: AI, budgets & websites

While AI offers undeniable benefits, REACH acknowledges the continued importance of human expertise. On Monday, May 6, Bonardi will lead a session titled "Mastering the art of balance: 3 marketers share successful balancing acts," on the main stage at AIM.

This dynamic panel discussion features marketing trailblazers from leading multifamily companies: Chase Hunt (Avenue5 Residential), Denise Todd (DTN Management) and Tammy Yeargan (Fogelman Properties).

Learn how to balance:

AI and human interactions

Marketing channels competing for budget

Website design versus function and performance

This session is packed with actionable strategies that can be implemented immediately.

Find your balance at AIM

Connect with REACH for a free consultation and personalized marketing strategy assessment. Attendees registering for a consultation will enjoy VIP treatment with complimentary massages and refreshments, as well as access to exclusive content.

Four consultation types can be reserved:

Preview AI innovations

Flex & balance your marketing budget

Optimize your ILS listings

Increase website conversions

Reserve your REACH consultation at AIM.

About REACH by RentCafe

Reach your audience, goals and potential with a full-service digital marketing agency for property management businesses. REACH by RentCafe® and RentCafe.com certified experts will help you create a winning web presence that drives leases and revenue with complete transparency. Services include website development, ILS advertising, SEO, PPC, social media, reputation management and more. See what's possible: reachbyrentcafe.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402031/REACH_by_Rentcafe.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265156/REACH_Logo.jpg

SOURCE REACH by RentCafe