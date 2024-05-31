REACH LA and LA LGBT Center South Kick Off PRIDE With Mental Matters Talent Showcase

Showcase Highlights Mental Health and Creative Expression with Performances, Resources, Prizes, and More

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center South , REACH LA proudly ushers in PRIDE Month with its 2024 Mental Matters Talent Showcase, an inspiring event dedicated to raising awareness about mental health through creativity and talent. The showcase will be held today, May 31st, at The Renberg Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 PM. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

Hosted by TV and podcast host, J Lamar , and journalist and host of The Get Right podcast, Eric Devontae , the evening promises a vibrant mix of activities, including a resource fair, raffle prizes, complimentary food, Mpox vaccinations, and captivating performances by members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Performers include: singer, Jamar Rogers , singer/songwriter, Brijolie , rapper Johnny Tsunami , drag performer Fernanda La Mas , singer Enyce , Tied Minds and Taylor Gay .

"Our Mental Matters Talent Showcase highlights the crucial link between mental health and creative expression," said REACH LA President Miguel Bujanda . "We are dedicated to providing opportunities for our community to express themselves through art, which is essential for mental well-being. We deeply appreciate the Los Angeles LGBT Center for their ongoing support and partnership, and for providing us with the space to host this meaningful event."

REACH LA is committed to providing mental health service and creative arts programming to members of the LGBT community. The organization offers various creative programs, including Digital Art, Photography, Poetry, Illustration, Dance, Drag, Videography. The weekly programming calendar also includes:

Guy Code (Men's Discussion Group): Mondays, 7:00–9:30 PM

(Men's Discussion Group): Mondays, 7:00–9:30 PM Swift's Runway Boutique (Dance Class): Mondays, 6:00–7:00 PM

Beginners Hip Hop (Dance Class): Tuesdays, 5:00–6:30 PM

Gamer Night : Wednesdays, 6:30–8:30 PM

: Wednesdays, 6:30–8:30 PM Stretch Class: Wednesdays, 5:00 - 6:00 PM

Vogue 1 on 1 (Dance Class): Wednesdays, 7:30–9:00 PM

A proud partner of the CDC's Let's Stop HIV Together campaign, REACH LA is one of 13 organizations collaborating under the PACT program. This initiative, funded by the CDC's Division of HIV Prevention, aims to engage communities most affected by HIV and promote prevention and awareness. REACH LA continually provides essential services such as STI/HIV testing, PrEP Navigation Services, and mental health support. These services are available Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with specialized STI testing on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

The Mental Matters Talent Showcase will take place at The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre, located at 1125 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028, on May 31st at 7 PM. Tickets are complimentary.

ABOUT REACH LA:

REACH LA is a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization dedicated to engaging, empowering, and celebrating LGBTQIA+ people of color through social enterprise, creative arts, personal development, and health and wellness. The organization is a proud PACT partner of the CDC's Let's Stop HIV Together campaign and is committed to reducing HIV stigma and promoting testing, prevention, and treatment.

