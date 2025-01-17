REACH LA ANNOUNCES LA WILDFIRE RELIEF RESPONSE

Extends Free Mental Health Therapy & Mutual Aid to Communities Impacted by Fires

Commits 100% of Funds Raised at Annual Celebration Gala to Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH LA , a community-based organization serving LGBTQIA+ people of color in LA with free mental health therapy, sexual and physical health testing and treatment, along with social enterprise and creative arts programming, has announced an emergency response to assist communities devastated by recent fires.

With a significant portion of its own community impacted by the fires, including those in the historically Black neighborhood of Altadena, REACH LA has pledged to dedicate 100% of the funds raised at its upcoming annual gala on February 15th at Union Station to fire relief efforts. In addition, beginning Tuesday, January 21st, the organization will extend its services to the general public offering 100% free mental health therapy services (regardless of immigration status or insurance), and will convert its offices into a Community Response Hub.

To convenience those without access to transportation, REACH LA's Mental Health Services will be offered both in-person and virtually. Individuals can email [email protected] to access these services.

The Community Response Hub will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, with appointment windows between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM as well as 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

The response hub will include:

Drop-off / Pick-up of clothing and necessities

Transportation from REACH LA's offices (generously donated by UBER )

) Resources for TAP cards

Free printing of vital documents

Connection to essential resources

A safe space for community, connection, and support

"Our hearts are broken by the devastation caused by the fires, but even more so by the profound impact on thousands of individuals, including low-income families and marginalized communities," said Miguel Bujanda, CEO of REACH LA. "Many have faced a double blow, losing generational homes in the Eaton Fire and their livelihoods in the Palisades Fire. At REACH LA, we are dedicated to supporting those affected by providing free therapy and creating a resource center for essential aid. This is a time for collective action, and we'll be here for as long as it takes."

With its annual gala just weeks away, REACH LA has taken the significant step of committing all funds raised to support fire relief efforts and will also donate tickets and tables to impacted residents. Hosted by Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change, the gala will honor musician and songwriter, Jessica Betts, who will be introduced by her wife, Niecy Nash-Betts, Peppermint, align with Activist, Author and Creator Blair Imani will also be honored. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive a complimentary tattoo on-site.

"After experiencing so much sadness and heartache, we wanted to create a moment of reprieve and joy for those affected by the fires," said Stephen Morales, President of REACH LA's Board of Directors. "We've already had many brand partners donate tables to community members who were impacted. We hope this event will give them a night to remember, surrounded by community, laughter, and celebration."

Tickets and tables are available now at $300 per ticket and $3,000 per table. The organization has a funding goal of $500,000. For more information, visit www.reachla.info/gala or follow on @REACH_LA on social media.

About REACH LA

REACH LA's mission is to engage, empower, and celebrate LGBTQIA+ people of color and their communities through social enterprise, creative arts, personal development, and health and wellness.

