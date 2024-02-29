REACH LA Celebrates Successful Gala Hosted by Comedian and Actress Kim Coles

Chiquis And Choreographer JaQuel Night Honored Alongside HIV Vaccine Trials Network, Trans Latina Activist Bamby Salcedo & More!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH LA , a non-profit organization supporting LGBTQIA+ youth, successfully hosted its 2nd Annual Gala at Vibiana this past Saturday, February 24th. The gala, hosted by Kim Coles , brought together influential personalities, performers, and supporters to raise funds for underfunded programs. Kim Coles kept attendees laughing with her infectious humor.

Kim Coles Hosts REACH LA Gala Raising Funds for Mental Health & Creative Arts Programs Benefiting LGBTQIA+ Youth of Color. Chiquis, JaQuel Knight and Others Honored. Event Designed by Jason Rhee of Rheefined Company, Draws Inspiration from The Secret Garden and Midsummer's Night's Dream, Offering Attendees a Unique Opportunity to See Themselves Included in Those Stories. Photo Lounge by The Lounge Booth.

A highlight was honoring legendary choreographer JaQuel Knight with the Legendary Artistic Impact Award. Pharrell Williams, Debbie Allen, and Zara Larsson paid tribute through heartfelt video messages . REACH LA's dance group, Friend Zone, added to the celebration with a live dance tribute featuring JaQuel's iconic choreography including hits like "Single Ladies" and "WAP."

Chiquis , recipient of the Creative Arts Allyship Award, was surprised by her siblings. The tribute included a live musical performance from LEYO and her sister, Jacqie, and a throwback video clip featuring Chiquis' mother, the late Jenni Rivera, highlighting how Chiquis follows in her mother's footsteps by ardently supporting the LGBTQIA+ community throughout her career. Snow Tha Product and Hector Rosario also contributed to the tribute, celebrating Chiquis' impact on the creative arts community.

REACH LA also recognized:

Community Ally Award: Angel Ortiz from the Center for Disease Control (CDC)

from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Community Partnership Award: HIV Vaccine Trials Network

Pillar of Excellence Award: Bamby Salcedo , CEO of Trans Latina Coalition

, CEO of Trans Latina Coalition Dr. Stephaun E. Wallace Legacy of Hope Award: Dr. Stephaun Wallace (In Loving Memory)

of Hope Award: Dr. (In Loving Memory) Public Health Champion: Dr. James Simmons (@AskTheNP)

At the event, REACH LA announced its new mission: to engage, empower, and celebrate LGBTQIA+ people of color and their communities through its four pillars of social enterprise, creative arts, personal development, and health and wellness.

The historical venue, Vibiana, transformed into a botanical, magic-filled fairytale. Greeted by dancing tree stilt walkers, guests entered a floral castle with beautiful arrangements, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Event Producer Jason Rhee of Rheefined Company wanted to create an event inspired by the arts and literature like The Secret Garden and Midsummer's Night's Dream, depicting underrepresented communities. Creating a photographed portrait gifting experience allowed the attendees to truly see themselves included in those stories.

The organization successfully raised over $250,000 to support its mental health and creative arts services, which provide free counseling, a dance studio, recording studio, visual arts classes, podcasts, and more to LGBTQIA+ youth. REACH LA expressed gratitude to attendees, sponsors, and contributors. For more information, visit www.reachla.info. Imagery from the event can be viewed here and here .

REACH LA is an LA-based non-profit dedicated to empowering LGBTQIA youth of color through essential mental health and creative arts services. In 2024, REACH LA expanded its commitment with a renewed mission to engage, empower, and celebrate LGBTQIA+ people of color and their communities through its four pillars of social enterprise, creative arts, personal development, and health and wellness. Learn more at www.reachla.info.

