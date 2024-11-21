REACH LA Partners With CDC's 'Let's Stop HIV Together' to Launch "Positive Living" Program for World AIDS Day 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This World AIDS Day on December 1, 2024, REACH LA is proud to continue its work with the CDC's Let's Stop HIV Together campaign by highlighting Positive Living. As one of eight of the CDC's PACT Program Partners, this campaign celebrates the strength of individuals living with HIV and focuses on building awareness and support within the community.

De'jon Smith sends words of encouragement and positivity to those living with HIV as part of REACH LA's Positive Living campaign for World AIDS Day 2024. "The REACH LA team and Positive Living Ambassadors shine in a powerful tribute for World AIDS Day 2024. This campaign highlights the strength of individuals living with HIV and the impact of creativity and community in the fight against stigma. Together, we're working toward a brighter, stigma-free future. #LetsStopHIVTogether" King Jamari Amour one of REACH LA's Positive Living Ambassadors, embodies resilience and confidence in our World AIDS Day campaign. Through his story, we honor those thriving with HIV and reaffirm REACH LA's mission to provide support, amplify voices, and end stigma. Join us this December 1st to make a difference. #StopHIVTogether

World AIDS Day honors the 40 million living with HIV and the lives lost to AIDS-related illnesses, urging action against stigma. The Positive Living campaign highlights those thriving with HIV, showcasing the impact of treatment and support.

This year, REACH LA conducted 1,458 HIV tests, continuing its mission to provide free testing, therapy, and linkage to treatment. Programs like Let's Get U to U—focused on helping people achieve undetectable status—drive this effort.

During Latine HIV/AIDS Awareness Month, REACH's Executive Director, Miguel Bujanda, spoke at the White House's ¡Adelante! Summit, hosted by the Office of National AIDS Policy.He joined national leaders to mobilize collective action and elevate the visibility of HIV's impact on Latine communities, particularly Latino gay men, who represent the highest number of new cases nationwide.

"On this World AIDS Day, let's stand together for a brighter future," said REACH LA's Executive Director, Miguel Bujanda. "REACH LA is a safe haven for young people, offering free HIV care and prevention services. With the rising impact of HIV on Latinos, we are committed to serving the marginalized and ending the epidemic."

REACH LA's Positive Living campaign features a series of engaging social media videos starring Positive Living Ambassadors De'jon Smith and King Jamari Amour, winner of HBO's Legendary.

"We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to unite artists and creatives to bring awareness this World AIDS Day. The fight to end the HIV epidemic has been vital for decades, and REACH LA strives to remember and echo the stories of those lost through the voices and expressions of those who live positively with HIV today. REACH LA Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Jeremiah Givens

REACH LA's partnership with the CDC is part of its mission to empower Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ youth by providing education, support, and care. This World AIDS Day, the organization remains dedicated to helping people thrive while living with HIV and promoting a future free of stigma.

The organization is preparing for its annual gala on February 15th, 2024 at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles. The mission is to raise funds for creative arts and mental health programming. Tickets are available HERE for $300 each or $3,000 for a table.

About REACH LA

Founded in 1992, REACH LA is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youth of color with programs in personal development, creative arts, mental health, and wellness. It offers free therapy, insurance support, and creative opportunities. As a CDC Let's Stop HIV Together partner, REACH LA reduces stigma and promotes HIV testing, prevention, and treatment. www.reachla.org.

