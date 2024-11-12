REACH LA Reaffirms Commitment to Provide Safe Space and Free Mental Health Therapy to LGBTQ+ Community Post-Election

Nonprofit Responds to President Elect's Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the results of the 2024 election and continued anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric from President-elect Trump, REACH LA, the Los Angeles-based non-profit serving marginalized LGBTQ+ youth, is reaffirming its commitment uplifting and supporting LGBTQ youth.

REACH LA's Executive Director, Miguel Bujanda, speaks at the White House during Latine/x Heritage Month for the Adelante! HIV Summit, where he was honored as a leader among minority-led organizations supporting the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to strengthen the HIV response in Hispanic/Latinx communities. Founded in 1992 to address the lack of HIV/AIDS prevention education for youth of color, REACH LA is a CDC Pact Program Partner in the "Let's Stop HIV Together" Campaign. Stephen Morales, REACH LA's Board President remarks, “At REACH LA, we know that every person deserves to live their truth without fear or discrimination. We remain unwavering in our commitment to engage, empower, and celebrate the diverse identities within our community. Now more than ever, we will continue to be a safe haven and advocate, working to ensure that everyone—especially our trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming siblings—has the support, recognition, and respect they deserve."

The community-based organization, which predominantly serves Black and Latine young adults, provides a safe space with access to complimentary creative arts programming (dance and vogue classes, podcast and recording studios etc.) while simultaneously removing existing barriers to comprehensive healthcare for queer persons. REACH LA addresses these healthcare disparities by removing the red tape and offering free mental health therapy and insurance premiums, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

Those struggling with the election results can contact REACH LA and receive 12 free therapy sessions—in-person and virtually—without any questions. Post-election, the organization will also provide free mental health workshops to equip the community with tools for socioemotional regulation, conflict resolution, and more.

"As we reflect on the results of the recent presidential election and hear the continued anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric from the President-Elect's campaign, it's understandable to feel a range of emotions—fear, uncertainty, and even frustration," said REACH LA Executive Director, Miguel Bujanda. "However, it's crucial that we also foster a sense of hope and resilience. The next four years may bring challenges, but REACH LA remains unwavering in our commitment to being a safe haven for our community. Regardless of the political climate, we will continue to offer support, and empowerment, ensuring that individuals not only survive but thrive. Together, we will rise above these challenges and create a brighter, more inclusive future for all."

"REACH LA stands firmly against any legislation that denies the full spectrum of gender identities and the authenticity of our community members," said REACH LA's Board President, Stephen Morales. "At REACH LA, we know that every person deserves to live their truth without fear or discrimination. We remain unwavering in our commitment to engage, empower, and celebrate the diverse identities within our community. Now more than ever, we will continue to be a safe haven and advocate, working to ensure that everyone—especially our trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming siblings—has the support, recognition, and respect they deserve."

REACH LA is currently one of eight organizations participating in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) PACT program as part of its Let's Stop HIV Together campaign. If the Trump administration follows through on its anti-LGBTQ+ legislation promises, REACH LA and other nonprofits supporting marginalized communities will be negatively impacted, making donations more crucial than ever.

In response, REACH LA is preparing for its annual gala on February 15, 2025, which will fund the organization's mental health programs—including free therapy and insurance premiums—and its creative arts programming for the upcoming year. These funds will ensure that REACH LA can continue providing these vital services to the community.

Gala tickets are now available for purchase at https://onecau.se/reachla for $300 per ticket or $3,000 for a table. Donations can also be made directly to the organization here.

For more information about REACH LA, please visit www.reachla.info and follow the organization on social media by searching @reach_la.

ABOUT REACH LA

Founded in 1992, REACH LA is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to engaging, empowering and celebrating LGBTQIA+ youth of color through social enterprise, creative arts, personal development, and health and wellness initiatives. As a key partner in the CDC's Let's Stop HIV Together campaign, REACH LA works tirelessly to reduce HIV stigma and promote testing, prevention, and treatment. www.reachla.org.

Media Contact:

T-Aira Jelks

HYPH PR

[email protected]

310.694.0895

SOURCE REACH LA