REACH LA TO HONOR PEPPERMINT, JESSICA BETTS, AND SOCIAL MEDIA ACTIVIST BLAIR IMANI DURING 3rd ANNUAL CELEBRATION GALA AT UNION STATION

A trailblazing entertainer and advocate redefining representation for transgender communities, Peppermint will receive the Trans Vanguard Award and host the gala's afterparty, The Peppermint Lounge. As the first trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway in Head Over Heels, Peppermint, known for her standout role in "Survival of the Thickest," is being celebrated for having shattered barriers in the arts, paving the way for greater inclusion and representation. In addition to her impactful work in the arts, Peppermint tirelessly advocates for transgender rights, racial equity, and mental health awareness.

"I'm dedicated to using my platform to foster better understanding about the lived experiences of the trans community and simultaneously illustrate the importance of an intersectional framework that allows us to operate in empathy," said Peppermint.

Additionally, singer/songwriter Jessica Betts will be honored with REACH LA's Artistic Impact Award, as a nod to her profound contributions to music, representation, and LGBTQ+ visibility. As a celebrated singer-songwriter, her artistry entertains and inspires by challenging norms and amplifying queer voices. Alongside her wife, Niecy Nash, Jessica made history as part of the first lesbian couple on the cover of Essence, celebrating Black love and LGBTQ+ representation.

"At REACH, we create safe spaces for queer individuals to heal and reclaim their creative identities," said Jeremiah " JGivens " Givens, REACH LA's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "Jessica's artistry deeply aligns with our mission, as her lyrics infuse activism and positivity, offering connection and comfort. Many in the community relate to her upbringing as a preacher's kid and find familial comfort, instead of pain, in her music and gospel influences."

Blair Imani, creator of the viral series Smarter in Seconds and the Los Angeles Times bestselling author of "Read This to Get Smarter" will receive the Activist with Impact Award for her contributions to education, inclusion, and LGBTQIA+ activism.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this award from REACH LA," said Blair Imani, this year's Activist with Impact recipient. "To receive this kind of recognition from my own community here in Los Angeles validates the educational work I've been doing through my series Smarter in Seconds, my books, and my pursuit of making complex topics accessible and engaging. This award isn't just for me – it's for everyone who believes in the power of education, representation, and social justice."

REACH LA's gala raises critical funds to sustain the organization's free mental health therapy, creative arts programs, and HIV/AIDS services. These initiatives, fully funded by grants and community support, provide holistic care for clients across Southern California. As one of only eight CDC PACT Program partners, REACH LA removes barriers to care—offering therapy without insurance requirements—and empowers individuals through free classes in dance, music, photography, fine arts, podcast production, and more, alongside HIV testing and comprehensive care."

For more information, to donate, or to purchase tickets ($300 per ticket, $3,000 per table), please visit www.reachla.info/gala

ABOUT REACH LA:

Founded in 1992, REACH LA is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to engaging, empowering, and celebrating LGBTQIA+ youth of color through social enterprise, creative arts, personal development, and health and wellness initiatives. As a key partner in the CDC's Let's Stop HIV Together campaign, REACH LA works tirelessly to reduce HIV stigma and promote testing, prevention, and treatment. www.reachla.org .

