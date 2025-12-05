Reach the World Day Returns This December 13

Last Christmas, Dr. Jeremiah launched the ambitious campaign aimed at reaching 1 billion people with the hope of the Gospel through his Reach the World Day initiative. Using Turning Point Studios' Why the Nativity? docudrama, Reach the World Day encourages people to take one day during the holiday season to stop and focus on the true meaning of Christmas.

In 2024 Reach the World Day amassed–

Special showings of Why the Nativity? in 47 cities across 30 countries on December 14

in 47 cities across 30 countries on December 14 76 churches, businesses, and clubs hosted Why the Nativity? viewing parties

viewing parties Why the Nativity? aired 216 times to an audience of 242 million

aired 216 times to an audience of 242 million Turning Point received 18,000 calls/texts from individuals seeking spiritual guidance

2,800 lives were forever transformed through the saving grace of salvation

In 2025, Reach the World Day is returning with the goal to reach even more people!

On Saturday, December 13, Dr. David Jeremiah and Turning Point Studios are hosting another challenge to inspire Christians to be mindful of evangelism and outreach during the Christmas season. Using Why the Nativity? as the outreach tool, there will be theatrical releases, special international screenings, church viewing parties, and community events. Reach the World Day is currently confirmed in 25 US theaters and 48 cities around the world in 18 countries and 16 languages.

For a full list of theatrical releases, special screenings, events and ways to participate visit the Reach the World Day website.

Reach the World Day is an evangelistic outreach with no cost to participate. Tickets for theatrical showings are free, and the promotional materials provided to hosts of watch parties are also free.

Since its premiere in 2022, Why the Nativity? has been viewed 660 million times, and last year alone, the film had a potential reach of 2.8 billion!

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With over forty years of ministry, his teaching has led to the creation of programming such as ProphecyExplained, BibleStrong.org, Airship Genesis, PassagesTV, Why the Nativity?, PerhapsToday, and The Coming Golden Age to name a few.

Follow Turning Point and Dr. Jeremiah on Social Media and on YouTube –



https://www.davidjeremiah.org/facebook

https://www.davidjeremiah.org/twitter

https://www.davidjeremiah.org/instagram

https://www.davidjeremiah.org/youtube

For additional information, email [email protected] or call 619-258-3600.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point with David Jeremiah

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo