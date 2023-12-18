Reaching New Heights! VIVOTEK Climbs Five Spots to No. 12 in Global Security 50 Ranking

News provided by

VIVOTEK Inc.

18 Dec, 2023, 08:43 ET

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (3454TW), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, has once again been named to the 2023 Security 50, climbing five spots to No. 12 in the world and reaching historic high. As the only security company from Taiwan within the top 20, VIVOTEK also sets a record by being recognized in eleven consecutive years, proving the remarkable position on the global security stage.

Continue Reading
VIVOTEK has achieved its highest-ever ranking, securing the 12th position globally in the 2023 Security50! Climbing 5 spots, it is the sole Taiwanese company in the top 20, maintaining a global presence for 11 consecutive years. (PRNewsfoto/VIVOTEK Inc.)
VIVOTEK has achieved its highest-ever ranking, securing the 12th position globally in the 2023 Security50! Climbing 5 spots, it is the sole Taiwanese company in the top 20, maintaining a global presence for 11 consecutive years. (PRNewsfoto/VIVOTEK Inc.)

The Security 50 Ranking is presented by a&s, a leading global security media, and participating companies come from a broad scope, from global security manufacturers to solution providers. The list is recognized by the industry for its just and objective standards. In 2022, VIVOTEK achieved a consolidated revenue of USD $332 million, marking an 82% year-on-year growth and setting a new record high. The outstanding financial performance not only highlights the company's operational excellence, but also has garnered VIVOTEK high praises from global security media.

"The company displays resilience despite facing a global environment full of uncertainties, proactively achieving breakthroughs for core technology and deploying in the area of AI surveillance in advance," pointed out Allen Hsieh, VIVOTEK Spokesperson and Director of Global Marketing Division. "This year, we have set a new milestone by reaching No. 12 in global security, which is the most convincing proof of the company's competitiveness. In the future, we will continue to pursue innovation in AI security and surveillance technology and expand our ESG strategy to embed the belief of sustainability in our DNA, searching for more opportunities of innovative development and creating brand energy and value."

By establishing its own brand, VIVOTEK built a comprehensive global sales and service network on the foundation of its R&D, design, and manufacturing in Taiwan, and focuses on development in the areas of AI camera and smart video management software. Over the past year, the company not only has significantly increased R&D investment to focus on the forward-looking areas of AI, machine learning, and edge computing, but also proactively implemented brand patent and trademark deployment to ensure sufficient protection of the fruits of the company's innovation, accumulating over 460 patents and registering 121 trademarks across the globe.

Through its outstanding R&D capabilities, VIVOTEK has gradually attained excellent achievements. In recent years, VIVOTEK has actively deployed in the AI surveillance market, comprehensively integrating its hardware and software and deploying in advance to become a provider of security solutions. VIVOTEK has successfully introduced VORTEX, a cloud-based video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), offering highly integrated AI security solutions through integration of AI camera and cloud video management software. This innovative service not only helps customers to tackle security pain points more smartly and conveniently but has also accumulated many successful cases around the world.

Looking forward, VIVOTEK will continue to drive R&D and innovation of AI technology to satisfy the market's ever-growing demands for smart security products and offer diverse vertical markets smarter and safer security solutions. At the same time, VIVOTEK echoes Delta Group's vision of sustainable development and strives to lead global security industry towards a more sustainable future through proactively implementing ESG strategy and supporting sustainable actions like UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the RE100 initiative.

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.

Also from this source

Sustainability Empowerment, Brand Upgrade VIVOTEK among Taiwan's Best Global Brands

Sustainability Empowerment, Brand Upgrade VIVOTEK among Taiwan's Best Global Brands

VIVOTEK (3454TW), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, has been selected to the Best Taiwan Global Brands, and consistently earned...
VIVOTEK Supports Taiwan-Owned Entity in Elevating Building Security & Surveillance Efficiency in the USA

VIVOTEK Supports Taiwan-Owned Entity in Elevating Building Security & Surveillance Efficiency in the USA

A prominent entity owned by a Taiwan organization and based in the USA recently completed the construction of a new facility in California. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.