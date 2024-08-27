Reactivate Hires Corey Stein as Executive Vice President of Finance

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactivate, an Invenergy company, is excited to announce that it has hired Corey Stein as Executive Vice President of Finance. His appointment is part of the firm's strategic effort to scale its capital markets presence and make long-term, impactful investments.

In his role, Stein will be responsible for managing debt and tax equity transactions, portfolio valuation, and overseeing financial planning and analysis for the company. He will also join Reactivate's Executive Committee.

Corey Stein, Executive Vice President of Finance at Reactivate

"Corey's extensive expertise in project finance is a tremendous asset as we continue to scale our operations," said Utopia Hill, CEO at Reactivate. "His leadership is instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver impactful and sustainable energy solutions."

Stein has over a decade of experience in renewable energy finance with over $500 million in project finance capital raised in the community solar sector. Most recently, Stein served as Chief Financial Officer of Lightstar Renewables until the platform's sale to Eagle Creek Renewable Energy in early 2024. Prior to Lightstar, he was the Vice President of Finance at Nautilus Solar Energy.

"I am thrilled to join the Reactivate leadership team and champion the vision of advancing renewable energy in underserved communities," said Stein. "Reactivate is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact within the high growth distributed generation segment with Invenergy's strategic support."

Stein began his career at UBS Investment Bank, where he was a Director in the Global Power, Utilities, and Infrastructure Group, advising utilities, independent power producers, and other renewable energy companies. Stein holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

About Reactivate

Reactivate is a mission-driven renewable energy company, that develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects to improve the lives of people in low-to-moderate income and energy transition communities across the country. Reactivate's primary focus areas are community solar, commercial & industrial solar, small utility scale solar, energy storage, and EV charging projects. Reactivate creates positive social and environmental impact in underserved communities by delivering renewable energy, environmental benefits, job opportunities, energy cost savings and opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses. Reactivate was founded by Invenergy and Lafayette Square.

SOURCE Reactivate