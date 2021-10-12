Reader's Digest Names Kodak, Tennessee as its Fifth Annual Nicest Places in America

As rooms reached capacity, Sean made sure everyone had shelter by making room in the lobby, near the indoor pool and anywhere people could find a place to rest and remain warm and fed. It was a true indication not only of Sean's generosity and leadership, but also a testament to the spirit of kindness and community as people paid for other's accommodations and took turns cooking. All of the guests who stayed at The Quality Inn during the winter freeze have since kept in touch via a Facebook group, where they check in on each other and keep up with each other's lives showcasing a real community connection.

Kodak, Tennessee isn't alone in its penchant for doing more than what's needed. Among the top 10 finalists was The Sun and Moon Ranch in Lexington, North Carolina who opened their doors even as the onset of stay-at-home orders threatened to shutter the business and in doing so, helped marginalized kids build connections with their horses and feel a sense of belonging. Scott Chittle of Manton, Michigan, another finalist, built a community skating rink to help bring some light to a bleak winter.

For the past four years, Reader's Digest has been celebrating the Nicest Places in America – a platform for readers to recognize and nominate the people in their communities going above and beyond – with the goal of highlighting those that are getting it right and inspiring others toward positive change.

"Our excitement around the search for the Nicest Places in America grows every year," said Beth Tomkiw, Chief Content Officer of Trusted Media Brands. "Last year was about resilience amid a pandemic and social and civil division. This year, the hard work continues as America heals, builds and bounces back stronger and we're seeing it manifest through the stories our readers have shared. Last year, Americans came together like never before due to the pandemic, and they have continued to do so as the burdens of everyday life seem to bear no regard to COVID-19."

Entries for the "Nicest Places in America" program were gathered through audience submissions and an advisory council including Trusted Media Brands CEO Bonnie Kintzer and Feeding America Chief Equity and Programs Officer, Ami L. Reynolds, among others. The advisory council selected the top 10 finalists, which were announced on ReadersDigest.com along with their stories earlier this summer on June 29. Readers were invited to vote on their favorite stories through July 16.

About Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest, a Trusted Media Brands, Inc. brand, simplifies and enriches consumers' lives by discovering and expertly selecting the most interesting ideas, stories, experiences and products in health, home, family, food, finance and humor. Reader's Digest is available online at RD.com; in print; via digital download on iPad, mobile apps and tablets; and can be accessed via its social media channels: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and Pinterest .

About Trusted Media Brands, Inc.

Trusted Media Brands is a leading digital-first media company that reaches hundreds of millions of global viewers, readers, and consumers via our dynamic portfolio of media properties. We offer best-in-class insights and data-driven marketing solutions that reach engaged communities across food, home, lifestyle and wellness content; and now following our August 2021 acquisition of Jukin Media, a leading digital entertainment company, we also engage audiences across the pets, humor, and active lifestyle verticals. In all we reach nearly 60 million people in the US, and we deliver more than two billion minutes of monthly video viewership across streaming TV and social media. See what's new at Taste of Home , Family Handyman , Reader's Digest , The Healthy , Birds and Blooms , The Pet Collective , FailArmy , and People Are Awesome .

