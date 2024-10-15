Reading Is Fundamental and Trane Technologies Celebrate Three Years of Partnership, Reaching Over One Million Children with Literacy and Sustainability Programs

Collaboration fosters sustainable futures through the impact of STEM-based literacy initiative

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) and Trane Technologies, a global leader in climate innovation, proudly mark three years of partnership, dedicating their efforts to advancing children's literacy for a better tomorrow with literacy related programs and STEM content. Together, they have reached over one million children through their initiative, Building Sustainable Futures through Literacy, funded by the Trane Technologies Charitable Foundation.

"Our collaboration with Reading Is Fundamental is particularly meaningful right now as many school systems work to recover from post-COVID literacy gaps," said Deidra Parrish Williams, leader of Global Corporate Social Responsibility at Trane Technologies. "Over the past three years, we are proud to have impacted over one million children through literacy and sustainability programs and are committed to continuing our efforts to not only advance literacy but also inspire young minds to become future stewards of our planet."

This initiative provides new, high-quality books and literacy resources to children while supporting educators and families with tools to inspire a lifelong love of reading and care for the planet. With generous support from the Trane Technologies Charitable Foundation, RIF's Read for Success program has impacted 12 schools across Fresno, CA; Minneapolis, MN; Charlotte, NC; and Dallas, TX. This effort has reached over 3,000 students and has distributed more than 18,000 books to date, underscoring a commitment to the communities Trane Technologies calls home.

RIF's Sustainable Futures Center, generously supported by Trane Technologies, has expanded significantly since its launch in 2022 to introduce children, educators and families to practical tools and resources, offering new STEM-focused books and activities. Reaching nearly one million students, this carefully curated digital collection of content was recently updated to include 26 new titles and over 80 activities, which can be found on https://www.rif.org/literacy-central/sustainable-futures.

Additionally, Trane Technologies' employees have volunteered to assemble and distribute RIF Literacy Kits to more than 17,000 students since the initiative's launch in 2021, further extending the partnership's impact. Trane Technologies provides a rewarding work environment for its thousands of employees by empowering them to engage in their communities with meaningful volunteer opportunities.

"It's incredible to see the transformative impact of our partnership with Trane Technologies," said Alicia Levi, RIF's President and CEO. "By combining our commitment to literacy with Trane Technologies' focus on sustainability, we're equipping children not just to learn but to lead as future guardians of our planet."

Looking forward, both organizations remain dedicated to expanding their reach, ensuring more children have access to vital literacy and STEM resources, fostering a generation ready to make a positive impact on the world.

