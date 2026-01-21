Reading Is Fundamental Celebrates 60 Years of Inspiring Lifelong Readers

Expands Its Vision for the Future

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit, proudly marks its 60th anniversary in 2026, celebrating six decades of ensuring every child has the opportunity to read, learn, and thrive. Since its founding in 1966, RIF has grown from a local initiative into a national movement that has distributed more than 430 million books and inspired generations of young readers.

RIF founder Margaret McNamara

This anniversary arrives at a pivotal time. Students continue to feel the effects of disrupted learning during COVID-19; the most recent NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) Report shows reading performance at historic lows for fourth and eighth graders; and new research indicates parents are reading aloud to their children less than ever before. Against this backdrop, RIF's mission is more urgent, and more relevant, than at any point in its history. RIF is evolving its approach to meet this national need with powerful, research-driven strategies that increase access, engagement, and equity for all children.

As RIF charts its future, the organization is transforming how it supports young readers, expanding from traditional book distribution to a comprehensive, multi-channel literacy ecosystem that reaches children wherever they are: at home, in school, in community programs, and online.

Digital Innovation: Skybrary

At the center of this evolution is Skybrary, RIF's award-winning kids' reading app, recently featured as Apple's "App of the Day" and "Apps We Love," that now offers free nationwide access to high-quality children's eBooks. By turning screen time into story time, Skybrary ensures that reading opportunities extend far beyond the classroom and meet today's learners in the digital spaces where they already spend time. Skybrary is available on the Apple App store and coming soon on Google Play Store and Amazon App Store.

Strengthening Print Access Through Enhancing Flagship Programs

RIF's signature print-based programs continue to evolve:

Books for Ownership , with a refreshed, research-informed model now include middle school students, many of whom face the greatest literacy gaps following the pandemic.

, with a refreshed, research-informed model now include middle school students, many of whom face the greatest literacy gaps following the pandemic. Read for Success, expanded from grades K–3 into early childhood through a multi-year investment, emphasizing play-based, developmentally aligned literacy experiences that build foundational skills from birth.

Together, these programs ensure children have access to both the books they choose and the

Diversifying Content Through Publishing and Thought Leadership

RIF has strengthened its role as a content creator through the acquisition of August House Publishers, a respected independent book publisher known for multicultural folktales and global storytelling traditions. This effort ensures children have access to inclusive, engaging stories at a time when diverse books are increasingly essential to learning and identity development, particularly among a changing publishing landscape.

To complement its content offerings, RIF also launched Reading Inspires, a new podcast exploring the question "What does reading inspire for you?" which brings together educators, authors, families, and literacy champions to highlight research, real-world practice, and the joy of reading.

"As we celebrate 60 years, we're not only honoring our legacy, we're redefining what it means to advance children's literacy in the decades ahead," said Alicia Levi, President & CEO of Reading Is Fundamental. "Through expanded digital access, innovative programs, and diverse content offerings, we are building a literacy solution designed for transformational impact at scale. Every child deserves the opportunity to become a lifelong reader, and RIF is evolving to make that possible."

Jack Remondi, Chair of RIF's Board of Directors and a member of the board since 2001, added, "RIF's 60th anniversary is not just a celebration, it is a call to action. The literacy landscape is shifting, and RIF is meeting this moment with innovative, multi-channel solutions that support children, families, and educators nationwide."

Throughout its anniversary year, RIF will launch initiatives that honor its history, celebrate the supporters who make its work possible, and showcase the innovative programs shaping its next chapter. Celebrate with RIF at RIF.org/60.

About RIF

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to creating a nation of lifelong readers by inspiring the joy of reading among all children, putting them on the path to becoming skilled readers. We provide free, high-quality content to engage children, educators, families, and literacy advocates in the solution to the U.S. literacy crisis so that every child has the fundamentals for success. As the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit for 60 years, RIF has provided over 430 million books and reading resources to more than 212 million children since 1966, impacting generations of children. Explore more and celebrate with RIF at RIF.org/60.

SOURCE Reading Is Fundamental